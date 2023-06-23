The economic week ahead: 26-30 June

Last month, all of China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) releases came in below expectations. The manufacturing PMI dipped below 50 (indicating a contraction), while services and construction PMIs eased for a second month.
Analysts think that weak demand for exports from advanced economies is weighing on industrial production in the entire region: the export-heavy Korean and Taiwanese economies also posted disappointing results.
This has fuelled speculation that Chinese policymakers will have to intervene further to reverse flagging growth momentum following a modest interest rate cut earlier this month. The latest manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMIs are released on Friday.
Monday 26 June
Japan: Leading Index
US: Dallas Fed Index
Tuesday 27 June
UK: BRC shop price index, CBI distributive trades
US: Building permits, core capital goods orders, durable goods, FHFA HPI, consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed Index
Wednesday 28 June
Euro area: M3 money supply
US: Wholesale inventories
Thursday 29 June
Euro area: Business climate, consumer confidence, economic confidence, services confidence
Japan: Retail sales, trade balance, consumer confidence
UK: Nationwide HPI, mortgage approvals M4 money supply, net consumer credit
US: Corporate profits, Q1 GDP final estimate, pending home sales
Friday 30 June
China: Manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMI
Euro area: Inflation, unemployment
Japan: Industrial production, unemployment, construction orders, housing starts
UK: Current account, FDI, Q1 GDP final estimate, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household expenditure, business investment
US: Auto sales, PCE deflator inflation, personal consumption, personal income, Chicago PMI, Michigan Sentiment