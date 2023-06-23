/
The economic week ahead: 26-30 June

Will Chinese PMIs disappoint again?
June 23, 2023

Last month, all of China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) releases came in below expectations. The manufacturing PMI dipped below 50 (indicating a contraction), while services and construction PMIs eased for a second month. 

Analysts think that weak demand for exports from advanced economies is weighing on industrial production in the entire region: the export-heavy Korean and Taiwanese economies also posted disappointing results. 

This has fuelled speculation that Chinese policymakers will have to intervene further to reverse flagging growth momentum following a modest interest rate cut earlier this month. The latest manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMIs are released on Friday. 

 

Monday 26 June

Japan: Leading Index

US: Dallas Fed Index 

 

Tuesday 27 June

UK: BRC shop price index, CBI distributive trades 

US: Building permits, core capital goods orders, durable goods, FHFA HPI, consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed Index

 

Wednesday 28 June

Euro area: M3 money supply

US: Wholesale inventories

 

 

Thursday 29 June

Euro area: Business climate, consumer confidence, economic confidence, services confidence 

Japan: Retail sales, trade balance, consumer confidence

UK: Nationwide HPI, mortgage approvals M4 money supply, net consumer credit

US: Corporate profits, Q1 GDP final estimate, pending home sales 

 

Friday 30 June 

China: Manufacturing, non-manufacturing and services PMI

Euro area: Inflation, unemployment 

Japan: Industrial production, unemployment, construction orders, housing starts 

UK: Current account, FDI, Q1 GDP final estimate, gross fixed capital formation, government expenditure, household expenditure, business investment 

US: Auto sales, PCE deflator inflation, personal consumption, personal income, Chicago PMI, Michigan Sentiment 

 

