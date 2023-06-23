/
The stock market week ahead: 26-30 June 2023

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
June 23, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

 

Monday 26 June

Trading updates: Associated British Foods (ABF), Darktrace (DARK), Fresnillo (FRES)

Interims: Carnival (CCL)

Finals: Prospex Energy (PXEN), SysGroup (SYS)

AGMs: Aterian (ATN), Capricorn Energy (CNE), Facilities by ADF (ADF), Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM), Volvere (VLE), XP Factory (XPF)

Companies paying dividends: Alfa Financial Software Holdings (1.2p), British Smaller Companies VCT2 (1.5p), Shell ($0.2875), UIL (2p)

 

Tuesday 27 June

Trading updates: Forward Partners Group (FWD), ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT), Petrofac (PFC)

Finals: Accsys Technologies (AXS), CML Microsystems (CML), Telecom Plus (TEP)

AGMs: Acuity RM Group (ACRM), Comptoir Group (COM), Creo Medical Group (CREO), First Tin (1SN), Galantas Gold Corp (GAL), Gemfields Group Limited (GEM), Golden Prospect Precious Metals (GPM), Hamak Gold (HAMA), ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT), Impellam Group (IPEL), India Capital Growth Fund (IGC), Inspiration Healthcare Group (IHC), Instem (INS), Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS), JD Sports Fashion (JD.), Kingfisher (KGF), Mobile Tornado Group (MBT), Revolution Beauty Group (REVB). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), Serabi Gold (SRB), Sondrel Holdings (SND), Surface Transforms (SCE), Surgical Innovations Group (SUN)

Companies paying dividends: BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (25.5p), Henderson European Focus Trust (1.3p), Lords Group Trading (1.33p)

 

Wednesday 28 June

Economics: BRC shop price index

Trading updates: Time Finance (TIME)

Interims: Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO), Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (SERE)

Finals: Caspian Sunrise (CASP), SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)

AGMs: Atalaya Mining (ATYM), Avacta Group (AVCT), Cambridge Cognition Holdings (COG), Ceiba Investments (CBA), Churchill China (CHH), Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ), Cobra Resources Plc (COBR), Cora Gold Limited (CORA), Dial Square Investments (DSI), Pembridge Resources (PERE), Pineapple Power Corporation (PNPL), Polarean Imaging (POLX), RA International Group (RAI), Shield Therapeutics (STX), Star Phoenix Group (STA), Tialis Essential IT (TIA), Valirx (VAL), Velocys (VLS), Vertu Motors (VTU), Warpaint London (W7L), Westminster Group (WSG)

 

 

Thursday 29 June

Economics: Nationwide house price index, consumer credit, M4 money supply, mortgage approvals

Trading updates: Hunting (HTG)

Finals: Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG), De La Rue (DLAR), James Latham (LTHM) Moonpig Group (MOON)

AGMs: Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI), Anpario (ANP), Ariana Resources (AAU), Baron Oil (BOIL), Beowulf Mining (BEM), Celadon Pharmaceuticals (CEL) Cornish Metals Inc (CUSN), East Imperial (EISB), East Star Resources (EST), Eden Research (EDEN), Emis Group (EMIS), Engage XR Holdings (EXR), First Class Metals (FCM), Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID), Gusbourne (GUS), HeiQ (HEIQ), Helios Underwriting (HUW), Ingenta (ING), IQE (IQE), Kooth (KOO), Landore Resources (LND), Let's Explore Group (LETS), Likewise Group (LIKE), London Security (LSC), Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM), NetScientific (NSCI), New Century Aim VCT 2 (NCA2), Norman Broadbent (NBB), Reabold Resources (RBD), Rockhopper Exploration (RKH), Roquefort Therapeutics (ROQ), Serica Energy (SQZ), Spaceandpeople (SAL), Symphony Environmental Technologies (SYM), Tandem Group (TND), Thalassa Holdings (THAL), TinyBuild (TBLD), Trainline (TRN), Trident Royalties (TRR), Verici Dx (VRCI), Xpediator (XPD)

Companies paying dividends: Cardiff Property (6p)

 

 

Friday 30 June

Economics: Gross domestic product

Interims: Angus Energy (ANGS), Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)

Finals: Record (REC)

AGMs: Argo Blockchain (ARB), Ascent Resources (AST), Bluejay Mining (JAY), Caspian Sunrise (CASP), CMO Group (CMO), Facilities by ADF (ADF), Fiinu (BANK), FireAngel Safety Technology Group (FA.), Gama Aviation (GMAA), GENinCode (GENI), Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HEMO), I3 Energy (I3E), Immupharma (IMM), Inspired (INSE), Jadestone Energy (JSE), Kanabo Group (KNB), KEFI Gold and Copper (KEFI), Kistos Holdings (KIST), Kropz (KRPZ), LoopUp Group (LOOP), Medica Group (MGP), Mirriad Advertising (MIRI), Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Co (NTOG), Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG), Rockfire Resources (ROCK), Strip Tinning Holdings (STG), ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust (TLEP), Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN), URA Holdings (URAH), World Chess (CHSS)

Companies paying dividends: AJ Bell (3.5p), Albion Technology & General VCT (1.82p), Alliance Trust (6.18p), Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (2.15p), Aviva (4.375p), Balanced Commercial Property Trust (0.4p), CT Property Trust Limited (1p), CT UK Capital & Income Inv Trust (2.75p), Develop North (1p), Digital 9 Infrastructure (1.9p), Diversified Energy Company ($0.04375), Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (1.345p), Ecclesiastical Insurance Office (4.3125p), Ediston Property Investment Company (0.4167p), Energean ($0.3), Essentra (1p), Facilities by ADF (0.9p), Fair Oaks Income ($0.02), Fair Oaks Income ($0.02), FDM Group (19p), Foresight Enterprise VCT (3.3p), Foresight VCT (4.4p), Henderson Diversified Income (1.1p), HICL Infrastructure (2.07p), Hilton Food Group (22.6p), Imperial Brands Group (21.59p), Integrafin Holdings (3.2p), JTC Plc (6.88p), Keywords Studios (1.6p), Menhaden Resource Efficiency (0.4p), Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust (2.6p), NextEnergy Solar Fund (1.88p), Nexus Infrastructure (1p), Pollen Street (16p), Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (1.85p), R.E.A. Holdings (4.5p), RM Infrastructure Income (1.625p), Rotala (1p), Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (0.836p), SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (1.5p), Spectris (51.3p), Temple Bar Investment Trust (2.3p), The Renewables Infrastructure Group (1.795p), Triple Point Social Housing REIT (1.365p), TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (0.5p), UP Global Sourcing Holdings (2.43p), VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (1.38p), Watkin Jones (1.4p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 29 June
CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust2.628-Jul-2023
Anglo Asian Mining$0.0427-Jul-2023
Argentex Group2.254-Aug-2023
B.P. Marsh & Partners1.3931-Jul-2023
B&M European Value Retail S.A.9.64-Aug-2023
Bank of Georgia GroupGEL5.814-Jul-2023
Burberry Group44.54-Aug-2023
Caledonia Investments49.23-Aug-2023
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT5.525-Jul-2023
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.517-Jul-2023
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT128-Jul-2023
Inspiration Healthcare Group0.4128-Jul-2023
Lowland Investment Company1.52531-Jul-2023
Norcros6.84-Aug-2023
Panther Securities619-Jul-2023
Premier Foods1.4428-Jul-2023
Serica Energy1427-July-2023
Skillcast Group0.27921-Jul-2023
Strix Group3.2511-Aug-2023
TR Property Investment Trust9.851-Aug 2023
Treatt2.5510-Aug-2023
Vertu Motors1.4528-Jul-2023
Wynnstay Properties1526-Jul-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

