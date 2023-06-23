Why it's hard to find funds that benefit from higher rates

Gilt yields go up, infrastructure trust share prices go down. It’s a dynamic we have become familiar with, and recent days have been no exception.

The Association of Investment Companies’ Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Infrastructure sectors were down by 7.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, in the month to 19 June, with falls of -4.2 per cent and -2.4 per cent just in the past week. Stifel analysts recently looked at the correlation between gilt yields and infrastructure sector share prices (excluding renewables) over the past year, and say they were surprised at just how strong it is (0.83, where a perfect correlation is 1).

The trusts continue to trade well below their net asset value (NAV), and the average discount was 17.9 per cent for core infrastructure trusts and 13.7 per cent for renewables, according to Numis data.