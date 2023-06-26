Companies roundup: Cineworld administration and Aston’s EV plans

Cineworld’s (CINE) shares are set to be suspended in London in July after the beleaguered cinema giant said its restructuring plan would involve applying for administration in England. The company’s assets will be transferred to a subsidiary, which will be owned by a new entity controlled by lenders.

The restructuring will result in the waiving of around $4.5bn (£3.5bn) of debt, the completion of an $800mn rights issue, and the issue of $1.5bn of new debt, the company said, which will give “significant additional liquidity to fund [Cineworld’s] long-term strategy”. As expected, management reaffirmed that existing shareholders will not get anything. CA

Associated British Foods more bullish

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) raised its full-year profit guidance after it put up prices and enjoyed strong demand for its summer ranges in its third quarter. In the 12 weeks to 27 May, Primark sales rose by 13 per cent on a constant currency basis, helped by “good” city centre trading and health and beauty product performance.

Elsewhere, sales were up across all the company’s food segments, which included a 51 per cent improvement in the sugar division. The company now expects its annual adjusted operating profit to be “moderately ahead” of the £1.4bn posted last year. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Aston Martin in Lucid EV deal Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) is to grant $100mn (£79mn) worth of shares to electric vehicle maker Lucid (US:LCID) in return for access to some of its technology. Lucid will provide powertrain components for Aston Martin’s electric vehicle models in return for a 3.7 per cent stake in the luxury car maker. Aston Martin also agreed to make phased cash payments worth $132mn to Lucid over the next three years and spend at least $255mn on powertrain parts provided by it. Lucid’s stake will come through the issue of new shares, which will be put to shareholders, although chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium and significant shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely have agreed to vote in favour of the deal. Aston Martin’s second-biggest shareholder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, can’t vote as it is also the majority shareholder in Lucid. Aston Martin has also agreed to extend a technology-sharing deal with Mercedes-Benz (DE:MBG), although the terms have been amended to agree a minimum level of spend with the German automaker rather than issue a second tranche of shares that were due. Stroll described the Lucid supply agreement as “a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin”. The company’s shares jumped by 10 per cent in early trading. MF Read more: Aston Martin shares jump on new Chinese investment

Cake Box flags improved outlook

Cake Box (CBOX) shares rose by 8 per cent in early trading after the egg-free fresh cream cakes retailer reported “robust” current trading, with like-for-like franchisee sales climbing by 5.4 per cent over the last 11 weeks, and grew its sales and margin in the latest financial year. For the 12 months to 31 March, revenue rose by 5.6 per cent to £34.8mn and gross margin was up by 140 basis points to 49.4 per cent. But pre-tax profit fell by over a quarter to £5.4mn as admin expenses soared by 45 per cent. Management noted that “inflation is starting to soften in some areas which will support margin progression over the medium term”. CA