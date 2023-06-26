UK Reits set for faster recovery than European rivals

From the UK, Europe can look tantalising. The continent promises delicious food, warmer weather and a different way of life. For investors, it can also promise attractive returns. But such promises can and do disappoint

Take the European real estate investment trust (Reit) market. At the start of this year, we outlined several reasons why it might fare better than the UK Reit market. However, in the six months since, a lot has happened to suggest that the reverse could be true.

The rise and fall of UK property values

In the 12 months from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022, the UK was twice an outlier in Europe: it booked the highest increase in property values before recording the deepest nosedive.

According to data from MSCI, UK real estate values rose 5.29 per cent in the final quarter of 2021, the highest quarterly increase in Europe since that registered for Germany in the second quarter of 2015, but the good times were short-lived. Just 12 months later, values plummeted 12.7 per cent, the worst quarterly performance in Europe since 2008.

As bad as this performance looks on paper, there are several things to bear in mind. The first is the extent to which the valuation fall simply reversed the previous year’s gains. A case in point is Custodian Reit (CREI). In its results for the year to 31 March 2023, it swung to a loss thanks to a £91.6mn valuation drop. The year before, it recorded a £94mn valuation increase and booked a profit.

Chief executive Richard Shepherd-Cross has long been critical of the focus on net asset value (NAV) skewing results in this way. He says he was “uncomfortable” about the focus on NAV in 2022 even though it was driving good results.

The other thing to consider is how the UK warehouse – or ‘shed’ – bubble drove its overall real estate value. MSCI’s global head of real estate solutions research, Will Robson, says this happened in other European markets with different subsectors. For example, he says the residential market drives the Netherlands’ commercial property values.

Robson adds that the valuation method is also a factor. Germany is often seen as a ‘steady eddy’ commercial real estate market as its values don’t shift quite as radically as other European markets, he says, yet this is partly down to its valuation approach, which only includes transaction data and updates less frequently. The reverse is true of the UK, where valuers use market data alongside transaction data and NAVs update frequently.

Valuation changes bring opportunities

The speed of the UK’s valuation changes also brings opportunities. MSCI’s latest monthly index shows that the country led the way in Europe for value recovery for the first quarter of this year, which many have pinned on the price discovery caused by the speed and the extremity of 2022’s value correction. On a total return basis, which factors rent increases into the picture, the UK is the only country in Europe that crept into positive numbers, although by a mere fraction.

For the third time, the industrial sector has at least partly driven the UK's fortunes. MSCI’s data shows that UK warehouses had a smaller value capital drop than warehouses in any other European region in the first quarter of this year. With that trajectory in mind, the discount to NAV for the likes of Segro (SGRO) and Tritax Big Box (BBOX) begins to look like an opportunity. For his part, Robson declines to say if he thinks UK real estate or its warehouse sector is on the verge of a recovery. He says the picture is complex.

“We've had a correction and gone back to close to zero, but does that mean we’re back to the races and we start again or is it just a pause for breath before we take another step down?”

He adds that maturing loans over the next few years and continued high interest rates mean further falls are possible. Indeed, Sweden has experienced the problems created by the rising cost of debt. What was once its largest public real estate company by market cap, residential landlord SBB (SE:SBB), has cratered in value. Analysts have blamed this on leverage and questioned what it means for the rest of Sweden’s listed property market.

SBB is an extreme example, but European listed property companies generally have higher leverage than their UK counterparts (see table). The average total debt as a proportion of total assets is 30.5 per cent for the FTSE 350 Reits and 43.4 per cent for STOXX Europe 600-listed property companies. Perhaps because of their better leverage position, UK-listed property companies also pay a better dividend yield. That many listed European property companies are not Reits and not required to pay dividends may also be a factor.

Shepherd-Cross says this debt picture will matter over the coming months. He backs UK Reits with their lower leverage over European ones. “No real estate business has failed from owning too much real estate. It’s always debt,” he says.

EUROPEAN LISTED PROPERTY: MORE LEVERAGE, LOWER DIVIDENDS, BETTER EFFICIENCY Total debt to total assets (%) Operating margin (%) Dividend yield (%) Segro (SGRO) 28.6 29.4 3.4 Landsec (LAND) 32.3 57.6 6.2 Unite (UTG) 25.2 87.9 3.6 British Land (BLND) 28.8 77.4 5.8 Derwent London (DLN) 23.3 65.7 3.3 Vonovia (DE:VNA) 44.9 12.4 3.9 AB Sagax (SE:SAGA.D) 45.3 78.1 1.1 Gecina (FR:GFC) 34.9 62.6 5.6 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (FR:URW) 52 39 0 Swiss Prime Site (CH:SPSN) 40 43.4 4.2 FTSE 350 average 30.5 56.3 4.8 STOXX Europe 600 average 43.4 57.9 3.4 Source: FactSet

Where Europe performs marginally better than the UK is on operational efficiency. Part of this is the three FTSE 350 Reits with the lowest operating margins according to FactSet – Shaftesbury Capital (SHC), Hammerson (HMSO), and Great Portland Estates (GPE) – dragging down the average.

All three have exposure to retail, a sector that Rob Promisel, portfolio manager of Nedgroup Investments’ Global Property Fund, does not believe has the best prospects in the UK. While the rise of online shopping has hit the values of retail assets in every economically developed country, he says that the acceptance of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) in UK law, whereby many retailers have negotiated rent discounts, is a problem unique to the UK.

The UK also has higher mortgage rates than France, Germany and the Netherlands, and higher inflation than the US and the eurozone, which puts pressure on UK consumer spending and, by extension, UK retailers and retail landlords. Although there is an argument that retail is a countercyclical investment right now, Promisel sees that more as an opportunity in other countries. “We’re pretty constructive about retail – just not in the UK,” he says.

Promisel says there are “more commonalities between sectors than geographies” in real estate. Indeed, the MSCI data shows value performance of UK warehouses has more in common with the value performance of warehouses in the rest of Europe than the values of the rest of UK real estate (see chart above).

UK student housing stands out

Sometimes, however, a specific sector in a specific geographic area stands out in the domestic market and when compared to the same sector in other countries. UK student housing is an example of this, which Promisel is particularly bullish on. The UK’s privileged position as home to most of Europe’s best universities (with four in the top 25 compared with Europe’s one) combined with a student housing shortage has created the perfect supply-demand dynamic enabling companies such as United and Empiric Student Property (ESP) to thrive. According to Savills, the ratio of students to available beds in purpose-built student accommodation buildings is three to one, leaving most to rent in the general private market.

Meanwhile, MSCI also found that the UK residential sector, in which student housing is key, had the lowest fall in capital values among all UK sectors after recording the lowest rise in UK capital values in the 2022 bull run. Its moderation in value change is likely to be the result of a lack of residential stock available for trade because UK housing is an asset class institutions have only recently bought into. Just as warehouses drove the fortunes of the UK real estate sector over the years running up to 2022, the rise of housing, particularly student housing, could drive the fortunes of UK Reits in the next cycle. Time will tell, but the signs look good.