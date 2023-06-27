Companies roundup: Aston shares fall as Wise boosts profits

Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) fell by 5 per cent in early trading as the luxury car maker confirmed it would not turn free cash flow positive until next year.

The company, which yesterday agreed a deal with EV maker Lucid to access its technology, said it remained “on track” to generate £500mn in adjusted cash profit by 2024-25, which would help to bring leverage down to 1.5-times over the same period. Net debt stood at £868mn at the end of the first quarter, or around 4-times last year’s cash profit.

Aston Martin also set longer term targets of generating £800mn in adjusted cash profit off £2.5bn of revenue by 2027-28. Chairman Lawrence Stroll argued that the “heavy lifting” in terms of the company’s restructuring was now largely complete. MF

Rising interest rates boost Wise’s profits

International payments business Wise (WISE) is one of the few companies actually benefiting from the interest rate hikes, as it receives higher returns on the cash customers have lying around. In the 12 months to March, it made £118mn of interest income, up from a loss of £2.8mn the year before.

This contributed to a 73 per cent year-on-year increase in income to £964mn, slightly ahead of previous guidance given back in January. It is not just interest rates driving growth, though – active customer numbers rose by 34 per cent. The market responded to the good news, pushing the share price up 19 per cent. AS

Food inflation falls again UK food inflation has eased for the second month in a row, spurring hopes for more rapid falls by the end of 2023. According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), food inflation fell to 14.6 per cent in June, down from 15.4 per cent in May. Fresh food inflation fell by a notable 150 basis points in the month, to 15.7 per cent. Directors from the big four UK supermarkets will be questioned by MPs on the business and trade committee today, as political pressure mounts over elevated prices. The BRC forecasts that food inflation will fall to single digits this year, which Shore Capital vice-chairman Clive Black said is consistent with the investment bank’s forecasts. CA Read more: Free markets vs price caps: can either bring down inflation?

JD Sports warns of softer US market

JD Sports (JD.) shares slumped by 6 per cent in early trading after experiencing “some softening” in its North America businesses.

The company reported positive overall trading in the first quarter of 2023, with organic revenue growing by 15 per cent. Sales grew by only 8 per cent in May, however, reflecting “tougher comparatives in the prior year as the supply chain normalised and the availability of product improved”. In June, growth in the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific was partially offset by slower trading in North America.

The board has maintained its profit target of £1.04bn for the year ending 3 February 2024. JD plans to open more than 150 stores over the course of the year, in line with its broader five-year ambition of opening 1,750 new stores worldwide. AA

Read more: Alpha: JD Sports Fashion back on track

PZ Cussons shares down on devaluation risk PZ Cussons (PZC) shares fell by 5 per cent after the Carex and Imperial Leather seller warned about the potential impact on its business of the devaluation of the Naira due to the liberalisation of Nigeria’s foreign exchange regime. The company said a 10 per cent devaluation of the currency could hit revenues by £23mn, and reduce adjusted operating profit and earnings per share by £3mn and 0.5p respectively, but argued it is “well placed to withstand any macroeconomic volatility” in the African country. So far this year, the Naira has fallen in value by around 44 per cent against the British pound. In the fourth quarter, like-for-like revenues were up by 6.7 per cent. Management said that adjusted profit before tax will be at least £70mn for the year to 31 May, better than the company-compiled consensus from Bloomberg of £68.4mn. CA

Telecom Plus’s cheap utility packages in demand

Revenue more than doubled for Telecom Plus (TEP) to £2.5bn in the year to March, while adjusted EPS rose 57 per cent.

The company, which bundles household utilities like energy, internet and home insurance together to drive down prices, has found its services to be in greater demand as higher inflation bites into household budgets.

Although last year was exceptional, the company is confident it can keep growing. It says it will be able to deliver double-digit annual percentage growth in customers and adjusted profit before tax this year. The market was pleased, with the share price up 11 per cent this morning. AS

Petrofac writes off bad debts Petrofac (PFC) expects to declare an operating loss of around $100mn, or 20 per cent of anticipated revenue of $500mn, for the first six months of the year, as it will write off around $50mn of receivables still owed on “historical contracts”. As a result, the energy services contractor will suffer a cash outflow in the first half, which will temporarily push up net debt, although it is targeting a “broadly neutral free cash flow” over the course of 2023. Petrofac said it continues to close out legacy contracts, with five of eight remaining jobs expected to complete either by the end of this year or the beginning of next. The company highlighted a $2.5bn order intake in the first half, which meant its backlog grew to $5.6bn at the half-year, up from $3.4bn at the end of last year. Petrofac shares fell by 4 per cent in early trading but bounced back by mid-morning. MF

RHI Magnesita stake bid deemed too cheap

RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) board said that an offer for almost 30 per cent of its shares made by private equity firm Rhône Capital undervalues the business.

Rhône Capital made a 2,850p per share offer for 20 per cent of RHI Magnesita on 30 May, which was a 39 per cent premium to the previous day’s closing price. It then increased the size of the offer to 29.9 per cent on 19 June.

However, the company’s board argued that the bid was pitched at a 7.3 per cent discount to equity analysts’ target price of 3,073p a share. It also represents a discount of about 15 per cent to the five-year average share price.

The board also warned that if the offer were successful, liquidity and trading volumes would suffer, with the amount of free-floating shares potentially falling to 25.6 per cent, from 55.5 per cent currently. This places the shares at risk of exclusion from the FTSE 250 index.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Fielding warned a reduction in liquidity risked a “further discount” to the company’s valuation. RHI Magnesita’s shares currently trade at around 6.6-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. MF