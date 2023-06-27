Fossil fuels still dominate the 'energy mix', new report shows

Aviation fuel demand continues to recover

Renewables continue on a steady path

Despite the much-heralded switch to electric motoring, consumption of crude oil continued to increase in 2022, rising by 2.9mn barrels per day (bopd) to 97.3mn bopd, although that is still 0.7 per cent adrift of 2019 levels, according to the industry's Statistical Review of World Energy report.

The report found that the proportion of jet/kerosene fuel within the hydrocarbon mix is set to tick up further this year as flying miles continue to build in the wake of the pandemic, although demand remained 1.7mn bopd below pre-pandemic levels.