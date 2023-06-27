Today's markets: Tech sell off fails to dampen Europe

European stock markets were mixed early Tuesday as the dollar gave back some ground as risk found a stronger footing. China is in accommodative mode with premier Li Qiang saying Beijing would introduce policies to boost demand, while sentiment also seemed to improve as the People’s Bank of China set a stronger-than-expected fix for the yuan. The FTSE 100 rose 0.1 per cent early to knock on the 7,500 area, whilst the DAX in Frankfurt fell slightly but hovers around 15,800.

A fall in tech stocks hit Wall Street yesterday, pushing the Nasdaq down more than 1.15 per cent and the S&P 500 down 0.45 per cent. Tesla fell 6 per cent as Goldman hit the stock with a downgrade, while some of the top-performing tech stocks like Nvidia and Meta slid 3 per cent. There’s been a big run this year so we are in giveback mode with a lack of catalysts to encourage bulls to keep it going.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who’s been bearish for a while now, said the risk of a major correction has “rarely been higher". The question is probably one of liquidity – how much gets pulled over the coming months with quantitative tightening and lots of issuance. The Fed has been refilling the punchbowl with an eye on the stability of banks – this won’t last forever. There is also an argument about earnings expectations, which Morgan Stanley thinks are too high. Treasury issuance may lead to a major drain on liquidity, which has been buoyed up by the Federal Reserve’s bank lending since the banking crisis blew up in March. The impact of the liquidity drain will depend on how much money market funds can absorb as they shift out of the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility (RRP).

Good news on the inflation fight in the UK with shop price inflation slowing in June, notching a second monthly decline in a row. Shop price inflation fell to 8.4 per cent in June, down from 9 per cent in May. More on that here.

Elsewhere, Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani thinks crypto is “far from dead”. “Institutional interest has remained alive through the crypto winter and we are seeing some early news flow with the current announcements. We will continue to see continued institutional participation in new crypto products and offerings, including institutions building tokenized products on public blockchains.” Bitcoin trades above $30k this morning after running into resistance at the Apr swing high above $31k following a strong bounce last week. Regulatory moves could see it be a winner-takes-all situation?

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto