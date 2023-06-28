Companies roundup: Chaos at Revolution AGM as Boohoo battle intensifies

The battle for control between the directors of Revolution Beauty (REVB) and Boohoo (BOO) spilled into Revolution’s annual general meeting last night, after the chair, CEO and CFO were voted off the board, only to be reinstated by newly appointed directors.

Revolution had attempted to adjourn the AGM after Boohoo, which owns a 26.6 per cent stake in Revolution, requisitioned the general meeting. Revolution said this was to hear from independent shareholders on whether they supported Boohoo's “attempted takeover”.

However, this was rejected and then Revolution chief executive Bob Holt, chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake and chair Derek Zissman were then all voted off the board. Boohoo had warned it would take such action last week. The only remaining independent director, Jeremy Schwartz, then appointed two independent directors, Rachel Maguire and Matthew Eatough, the minimum number required and to allow its shares to recommence trading. The trio then reappointed the ousted board members.

The war of words continued this morning, with Boohoo issuing a statement describing the Revolution board as “self-serving” and not acting in the interest of shareholders. “In light of the events of the last 24 hours Boohoo also considers the current board to lack not only this balance of skills and experience but also the ability to prioritise the interests of shareholders over their own self-interest,” it said in a statement.

Revolution Beauty has said Boohoo’s attempt to wrest control of the company by appointing its own directors was “value-destructive, opportunistic and self-serving”. Revolution’s shares had been suspended since last September after auditors flagged concerns about its accounts, which led to the departure of the company’s founder and former CEO Adam Minto. The company said last week it was mulling legal proceedings against Minto, who retains a 15.8 per cent stake.

Ahead of its shares being readmitted to trading on Wednesday, Revolution said it had enough working capital to last it until February 2025 but highlighted “material uncertainty” warnings about its future that featured in its recently-filed accounts for 2022 and the first six months of this year. The company’s shares jumped by more than 50 per cent in early trading to 29p a share. MF

Mulberry spreads its wings

Luxury goods brand Mulberry (MUL) reported a fall in full-year profit but its upbeat outlook on current trading lifted its shares. The company reported a 38 per cent decline in pre-tax profit for the year to 1 April to £13.2mn despite a 4 per cent increase in revenue as it spent more on IT systems and opening new stores.

Digital sales remained strong at 30 per cent of the total but it also invested in new stores in Australia, Sweden, China and Korea, as well as recently taking full control of its business in Japan. In the UK, it opened a new store at London’s Battersea Power station development but blamed the closure of its Bond Street flagship on the government’s decision to scrap VAT-free shopping to tourists.

Mulberry’s shares traded 3 per cent higher by mid-morning as it said group revenue for the first 12 weeks of this year were up 6 per cent. MF