London boosted by fintech IPO

There are definite signs that the IPO market both here and in the US is slowly coming to life after being almost completely dormant for the past 12-months. The London market’s desire to become a centre for fintech companies was given a qualified boost by CAB Payments, which recently stated its intention to list and is currently going through the bookbuilding process with institutions and retail investor platforms. Barclays (BARC) and JP Morgan (US:JPM) are joint bookrunners. The indicative listing price of 335p a share, with the company issuing 254mn shares, implies a chunky market capitalisation of approximately £850mn and a free float of 40 per cent of the total share capital.

The IPO seems to be a secondary, rather than primary, listing exercise that will ultimately allow the exit of some of its private equity investors – in this case Helios Investors – after a 180-day lock-up period expires.

Chief executive Bhairav Trivedi told the Investors Chronicle that the company was essentially already self-funded, but that the listing would allow the company to pursue further global expansion.