Today's markets: Shares break six-day losing streak

The risk tone is better today for European shares, with the major bourses snapping a six-day losing streak. The FTSE 100 rallied around 0.4 per cent in early trading to retest the 7,500 area, whilst the DAX added about 0.7 per cent to take another look at 16,000. Oil is pressing lower despite signs of life after a larger-than-expected draw on crude stocks in the US.

Yields keep pressing higher with the UK 2-year gilt yield tapping on 5.3 per cent this morning for a fresh 15-year high. US 2-year a tad softer but there is a lot of issuance still to come and it is going to need to offer a better yield than the overnight rate. It will come down to whether the reverse repo facility (RRP) can drain to absorb the new issuance or not. I think the story in the next six months will be the rolling over of liquidity and markets will become a lot more volatile.

US markets also arrested their decline. The S&P 500 put on more than 1 per cent, led by a bounce for tech. The Dow rallied 0.63 per cent after it had fallen for six days straight – longest losing streak since September. The Nasdaq added 1.65 per cent and is on track for best first half in 40 years. Data yesterday was positive and in the ‘good news is good news’ camp since inflation is not racing away. Fed bank stress test results are due out later and PCE inflation is on Friday.

Gold keeps fading lower as short-term rates rise. Watching a big level here around $1,910 after breaching the 100-day line. I talked about the prospect of a break lower as bulls looked exhausted and it seems to have arrived. Question is whether we hold here or retest the $1,842 area.

The European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, is the big ticket today with Fed chair Jerome Powell, Kazeo Ueda of the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey all to speak. ECB president Christine Lagarde took a very hawkish stance yesterday, stressing that Eurozone inflation has entered a new phase with lasting implications. She warned of the persistence of inflation and the necessity for continuous price-fighting efforts. Turning a blind eye to recession risks for the time being, Lagarde took up a hawkish pose as she warned that the ECB would need to take ‘persistent’ action to avoid Euro area wages increasing by 14 per cent by 2025. Hermione Taylor has a good write up of the policy problems the ECB face.

Elsewhere, reports suggested the Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of AI chips to China: more trade wars. This seems to have affected the Shenzhen exchange, which fell as the broader Chinese market held up. Also, Chinese industrial profits fell sharply, underscoring relative weakness in the post-pandemic recovery.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto