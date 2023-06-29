Central bankers: clever people who believe their own propaganda

For our current troubles, we can blame Montagu Norman for scratching his nose. Okay, let’s fine-tune that statement, otherwise, it might seem rather sweeping. By ‘current troubles’, I mean the preoccupation of the media and the City with both the UK’s inflation rate and the limitations – some might say ‘incompetence’ – of the Bank of England (BoE). And by ‘Montagu Norman’, I mean arguably the bank’s best-known governor, and certainly its longest-serving. Montagu was the boss from 1920 to 1944.

In 1929 he did that famous thing with his nose. When asked by a public inquiry to explain the reasons behind the BoE’s defence of the Gold Standard, Norman tapped his nose and said: “Reasons? I have no reasons – only instincts.” And thus was born the myth of the omniscient central banker; the man who understands without knowing, who sees without looking and who acts without explaining.

Of course, there is an alternative opinion about Norman’s appearance before the inquiry – that he made a fool of himself and further diminished his already-drooping reputation. Fast forward 94 years and Andrew Bailey, the bank’s current governor, knows all about a drooping reputation and is under the metaphorical cosh as brutally as any governor since Norman.