Companies roundup: B&M and Serco shares jump

Sales at B&M European Value Retail (BME) rose by 14 per cent between April and June to £1.3bn, after an excellent period for food and general merchandise.

The discount retailer’s UK B&M stores grew sales by 11 per cent, while Heron Foods achieved growth of 19 per cent. Stores in France are also proving popular, with sales up 29 per cent. Chief executive Alex Russo said the group remains “relentlessly focused on price, product and excellence in retail standards”.

Despite the upbeat figures, shares in B&M fell by 6 per cent in early trading. Analysts at AJ Bell said this could relate to the lack of full-year guidance, which implies no upgrades to earnings expectations. Shares are up 43 per cent year-on-year. JS

Serco upgrades guidance as governments seek its help

Strong demand for immigration and defence services has allowed Serco (SRP) to upgrade its revenue and profit forecasts. The outsourcer originally expected its adjusted trading profit to dip in 2023, from £237mn to £235mn. However, management now expects profits to edge up to £245mn. Meanwhile, organic sales growth is expected to reach 4 per cent, as opposed to stagnating.

Chief executive Mark Irwin, who took over from Rupert Soames earlier this year, said “governments around the world are increasingly looking to us to help them with the complex and difficult challenges they face”. This allowed the group to offset an £80mn revenue drag from the loss of Covid contracts.

Shares jumped by 13 per cent in response to the update. JS

De La Rue shows ‘signs of recovery’ Shares in De La Rue (DLAR) jumped by 10 per cent in early trading, after the banknote printer said market activity in currency was “showing encouraging signs of recovery”. The group has also convinced its lenders to relax their interest cover and gearing covenant ratios, and has pushed back the payment of pension deficit repair contributions. The group has issued numerous profit warnings over the last year, and reported an adjusted operating profit of £27.8mn for the 12 months to 25 March 2023. JS

Moonpig hit by trading down

Online card and gift retailer Moonpig’s (MOON) revenues grew by 5.2 per cent to £320mn in the year to 30 April, driven by £42mn of sales in its new ‘experiences’ segment. Card and gifting sales were down by 1 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, however, as management noted the company had been affected by consumers trading down to cheaper options. Reported profits fell by 12.6 per cent to £34.9mn, impacted by a £4.6mn increase in finance costs. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA

Morgan Sindall thrives off fit-outs Morgan Sindall (MGNS) expects its full-year profit to be ahead of expectations after a strong performance from its fit-out division lifted its first half earnings. Profit from its fit-out arm was 40 per cent higher than the £21.2mn recorded in the first half of last year, the company said. Broker Peel Hunt increased its earnings per share forecast by 8 per cent to 224.7p a share, pointing to momentum in the construction and infrastructure arms of the business, mitigated slightly by expected weakness in its Partnership Housing arm. The shares were up 3 per cent in early trading. MF Read more: Morgan Sinall resilient against market challenges

PPHE raises guidance but expects margin hit

PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) said in a first-half update that it now expects to post revenues of at least £400mn and cash profits of over £120mn for the year to 31 December, guidance which is ahead of consensus analyst forecasts, with the financial upgrades backed up by ongoing “strong trading conditions and forward booking momentum”. Management said that the UK and Netherlands remain the strongest performing markets for the business.

But the international hospitality real estate company warned that energy costs would impact its margins this year, though it expects margins to normalise in 2024. The shares were up by over 4 per cent in early trading. CA