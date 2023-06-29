Companies roundup: B&M and Serco shares jump

Sales at B&M European Value Retail (BME) rose by 14 per cent between April and June to £1.3bn, after an excellent period for food and general merchandise.
The discount retailer’s UK B&M stores grew sales by 11 per cent, while Heron Foods achieved growth of 19 per cent. Stores in France are also proving popular, with sales up 29 per cent. Chief executive Alex Russo said the group remains “relentlessly focused on price, product and excellence in retail standards”.
Despite the upbeat figures, shares in B&M fell by 6 per cent in early trading. Analysts at AJ Bell said this could relate to the lack of full-year guidance, which implies no upgrades to earnings expectations. Shares are up 43 per cent year-on-year. JS
Serco upgrades guidance as governments seek its help
Strong demand for immigration and defence services has allowed Serco (SRP) to upgrade its revenue and profit forecasts. The outsourcer originally expected its adjusted trading profit to dip in 2023, from £237mn to £235mn. However, management now expects profits to edge up to £245mn. Meanwhile, organic sales growth is expected to reach 4 per cent, as opposed to stagnating.
Chief executive Mark Irwin, who took over from Rupert Soames earlier this year, said “governments around the world are increasingly looking to us to help them with the complex and difficult challenges they face”. This allowed the group to offset an £80mn revenue drag from the loss of Covid contracts.
Shares jumped by 13 per cent in response to the update. JS
Moonpig hit by trading down
Online card and gift retailer Moonpig’s (MOON) revenues grew by 5.2 per cent to £320mn in the year to 30 April, driven by £42mn of sales in its new ‘experiences’ segment. Card and gifting sales were down by 1 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, however, as management noted the company had been affected by consumers trading down to cheaper options. Reported profits fell by 12.6 per cent to £34.9mn, impacted by a £4.6mn increase in finance costs. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA
PPHE raises guidance but expects margin hit
PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) said in a first-half update that it now expects to post revenues of at least £400mn and cash profits of over £120mn for the year to 31 December, guidance which is ahead of consensus analyst forecasts, with the financial upgrades backed up by ongoing “strong trading conditions and forward booking momentum”. Management said that the UK and Netherlands remain the strongest performing markets for the business.
But the international hospitality real estate company warned that energy costs would impact its margins this year, though it expects margins to normalise in 2024. The shares were up by over 4 per cent in early trading. CA