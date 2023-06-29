The Bank of England can’t risk any other strategy

More Old Witch than Old Lady, the Bank of England (BoE) is getting a drubbing as its actions heap misery onto mortgage holders. Last week’s 0.5 percentage point hike, taking the bank rate to 5 per cent, was the final straw, prompting calls for help for this under-pressure group, who are coming off deals they took out when money was ultra cheap, and high house prices were affordable.

But, sparing the debt-laden from gargantuan leaps in monthly repayments would defeat the entire purpose of this latest monetary squeeze.

Much of the anger targeted at the BoE stems from its perceived failure to tame inflation. The UK’s problem is worse than almost everywhere else, and that’s being blamed on the BoE, and its governor, Andrew Bailey - they have aided and abetted inflation by not acting more decisively sooner and through lavish monetary loosening.

But is this fair? The BoE would have been criticised for raising rates aggressively while inflation was fuelled by external factors. Higher rates at any point would have led, as it has now, to higher salaries. Average private sector earnings have been rising at an annual rate of 7.6 per cent, encouraging businesses to raise their prices. This would have added to plain old opportunism – the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated this week that it has no doubt ‘greedflation’ has played a key role in stoking inflation across Europe. In the UK, S&P Global/SIPS UK data shows 25 per cent of companies raised prices in June while only 4 per cent cut them.

With the most recent figures confirming that inflation has an iron grip, it’s no surprise the BoE is now hammering down hard on the problem. It’s not out of the question that it will follow this month’s hike with one of a similar size in August, and further signs of tenacious inflation will make this more likely.

Inflation is higher in Britain for a number of reasons, including the extra post-Brexit costs of trading with the EU, and the high number of people who exited the workforce during the pandemic (there is a link to Brexit here too, although it is not the only factor). Plus the mechanism of high borrowing costs is not as effective as it would be were all households on variable rate mortgages, or if there were greater numbers of households with high borrowing. Yes, it is a shock for anyone coming off a low-rate deal, but this isn’t happening to enough people at once, so there is a blockage in the transmission process.

So, should the BoE abandon its course? And are there any alternatives that stack up?

First, it’s worth noting that squeezing the economy will work eventually and the transmission effect will catch up: from a stronger pound pushing down the cost of imports to businesses and households retrenching as recession looms and borrowing costs grow. And if transmission remains ineffectual, the BoE will – as gently as possible – crash the economy to trigger job cuts, wage curbs and price reductions. Harder tightening is a stony path that could take 12 to 18 months to deliver, but ultimately it’s one that promises to drive inflation right down. That would create optimum conditions for economic growth and to keep the national debt (now at more than 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) thanks to higher inflation-linked spending and costlier interest payments) in check.

One alternative is simply accepting that we have moved into a world of elevated inflation and living with it. The BoE could ease off on rates and take a slower, longer route back to a largely price-stable environment. But there would be trepidation among businesses about the risks of a new spiral and the BoE could be reluctant to cut rates for fear of losing control. Plus there is little political support for such a notion, particularly with a general election on the horizon. Plus government has promised "halve inflation".

Hermione Taylor outlines another option: an improvement in BoE credibility through better quality projections and guidance. Economist Kallum Pickering argues that doing this could mean the Bank rate would not need to rise as much.

But, right now, it seems likely the only way to salvage the situation is pressing on with the current plan.