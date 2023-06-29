Today's markets: Central bankers send shares down

Share prices are going nowhere this morning after Wall Street finished flat, with investors digesting the ‘higher for longer’ message coming out of a central banker forum in Sintra, Portugal.

The FTSE 100 is down around 0.2 per cent, falling away from the 7,500 mark, while the DAX is similarly struggling to mount a challenge at 16,000, down about 0.04 per cent. Asian shares have also struggled for any momentum, and it all looks rather sideways for the time being. Gold is weaker, testing the $1,900 round number, oil holds onto some gains after a big decline in US inventories and yields are a touch firmer with the US 10-year at 3.75 per cent, though the UK’s 2-year gilt yield has retreated a touch from its 15-year high with sterling firming up a bit after being roundly sold yesterday.

The Sintra mantra is ‘higher for longer’. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell teed up the prospect of more hikes at consecutive meetings, saying more ‘restriction’ is coming, despite a pause at this month’s meeting. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarge said there is no intention to pause yet. Traders didn’t like this much, and Wall Street fell at the open just as the comments from Sintra were dropping on the wires while European markets retreated to give back some of the day’s gains, The Bank of Japan’s Kazuo Ueda even hinted at a policy shift this year if underlying inflation picks up.

There is an under-discussed element to monetary policy: time. Powell says policy has only been restrictive for six to nine months – and the pause is about allowing time to do some lifting. But there was a message too about the number of hikes. There could be more than two 25bps increases and markets are wary about this. The risks of doing too much have never been higher than they are now but Powell says this morning that the risk of overtightening is not something they’re thinking about just yet. Which is worrying.

Today – weekly unemployment claims in the US are expected above 260,000 for a fourth week. Also look at the final GDP number, forecast at 1.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the big US banks all passed the Fed’s stress tests, ensuring some of the largest lenders on Wall Street will be free to dish out dividends and buybacks.

Sterling took a beating worse than the England bowlers yesterday – sense that stagflation is not good for the pound in the wake of last week’s 0.5 percentage point hike is clear enough.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto