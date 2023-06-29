Why your business shouldn't be your pension

Business owners have a tendency to forgo pension planning in favour of more urgent priorities, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that fewer than one-in-five self-employed workers are saving into a pension. This is understandable – when you start a business, your focus is likely to be on keeping it afloat and even when things get a bit easier, issues always spring up and there are irregular cash flows to manage. Some business owners, meanwhile, plan to sell their business when they retire and use the proceeds to fund their golden years on the basis that "my business is my pension."

However, this strategy is not only fraught with risk but also a missed opportunity from a tax planning perspective. Simon Martin, chartered financial planner and tax consultant at St James's Place, says: “If you are hoping to [finance] your entire retirement based on your business sale, what happens if something goes wrong with your business just before you retire?” He adds that building a chunky pension pot over the years is about making sure that not all your eggs are in one basket and diversifying away from your business.