Companies roundup: Odey sells Shanta as Renalytix shares bounce

The unravelling of Crispin Odey’s investment portfolio continues. His fund has been a strong backer of midcap miners and was East Africa-focused Shanta Gold’s (SHG) largest shareholder, with an 11.7-per-cent stake. A new filing shows this is now down to 4.5 per cent. Odey Asset Management has faced significant withdrawal requests in the weeks after the Financial Times published a litany of sexual assault and harassment allegations about the founder.

For Shanta, this means a shake-up in its share registry as Odey has been a long-term backer of the company. The new largest single shareholder is Sustainable Capital, an Africa-focused investor. AH

Renalytix get the green light from the US FDA

Shares in Renalytix (RENX) were on the fly on news that the US Food & Drug Administration had granted marketing authorisation for its KidneyIntelX.dkd prognostic testing platform. The UK diagnostics company said the FDA's approval will result in increasing test adoption, insurance coverage, and further international regulatory approvals.

The artificial intelligence KidneyIntelX.dkd platform is used for type two diabetes and kidney disease care management. The share price was up by 57 per cent on mid-morning trading. MR