The economic week ahead: 3-7 July

US interest rate expectations have swung wildly over the past few months, and after June’s meeting, the path forwards is still unclear. The US central bank didn’t raise rates in June, but the Fed’s dot plot projections indicate further hikes to come, while markets also anticipate further tightening
Fed chair Jerome Powell has since told Congress that “inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go”. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday and will be scrutinised for more insight into the Fed’s thinking.
Monday 3 July
China: Manufacturing PMI
Euro area: Manufacturing PMI final
Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing Index, Manufacturing PMI, registered auto sales
UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI final
US: Manufacturing PMI final, construction spending, ISM manufacturing
Tuesday 4 July
None
Wednesday 5 July
China: Services and Composite PMI
Euro area: Composite and Services PMIs, PPI inflation
Japan: Services PMI
UK: CIPS Composite and Services PMI
US: Auto sales, MBA 30-year mortgage rate, mortgage applications, core capital goods orders, durable orders, durable shipments, factory inventories, FOMC minutes
Thursday 6 July
Euro area: Retail sales
UK: CIPS Construction PMI
US: ADP employment survey, trade balance, Composite and Services PMIs final, ISM Services, JOLTS job openings
Friday 7 July
China: FX reserves
Japan: Real household consumption, real household income, FX reserves, trade balance, real wages, Leading Index preliminary
UK: Halifax HPI
US: Hourly earnings, average workweek, manufacturing payrolls, nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate