The economic week ahead: 3-7 July

Will jobs data swing the Fed?
June 30, 2023

US interest rate expectations have swung wildly over the past few months, and after June’s meeting, the path forwards is still unclear. The US central bank didn’t raise rates in June, but the Fed’s dot plot projections indicate further hikes to come, while markets also anticipate further tightening 

Fed chair Jerome Powell has since told Congress that “inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go”. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday and will be scrutinised for more insight into the Fed’s thinking. 

 

Monday 3 July

China: Manufacturing PMI 

Euro area: Manufacturing PMI final 

Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing Index, Manufacturing PMI, registered auto sales 

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI final 

US: Manufacturing PMI final, construction spending, ISM manufacturing 

 

Tuesday 4 July

None

 

 

Wednesday 5 July

China: Services and Composite PMI

Euro area: Composite and Services PMIs, PPI inflation

Japan: Services PMI

UK: CIPS Composite and Services PMI

US: Auto sales, MBA 30-year mortgage rate, mortgage applications, core capital goods orders, durable orders, durable shipments, factory inventories, FOMC minutes 

 

Thursday 6 July

Euro area: Retail sales

UK: CIPS Construction PMI

US: ADP employment survey, trade balance, Composite and Services PMIs final, ISM Services, JOLTS job openings 

 

Friday 7 July 

China: FX reserves 

Japan: Real household consumption, real household income, FX reserves, trade balance, real wages, Leading Index preliminary

UK: Halifax HPI

US: Hourly earnings, average workweek, manufacturing payrolls, nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate 

 

