The hidden environmental risk that will trouble investors

The ECB warns that biodiversity is essential to companies, banks and the economy

But the industries most exposed to biodiversity risk might come as a surprise

A new investigation from the European Central Bank (ECB) reminds us that when it comes to the environment, energy transition isn’t the whole story. We should all be taking a closer look at 'biodiversity risk'.

A thriving ecosystem provides many “services” that sustain the global economy, from fertile soils to crop pollination, timber and clean air. These are not only valuable, but at risk of being lost. Figures from Bloomberg NEF suggest that (even at a conservative estimate), global gross domestic product (GDP) could be $2.7tn a year lower by 2030 as a result of biodiversity loss.

Last month, the ECB looked at 4.2mn companies across the eurozome, which accounted for €4.2tn in corporate loans between them. The research found that around 3mn of those companies are “highly dependent” on at least one ecosystem service, while 75 per cent of company bank loans were granted to businesses in this position.

ECB executive, Frank Elderson, warned that if "nature degradation continues, these companies will suffer and banks’ credit portfolios will become riskier”. He added that the economy “relies on nature” and that biodiversity loss presented a "growing financial risk that cannot be ignored”. Yet, by and large, it is.

One problem is that ascribing any kind of monetary value to ‘biodiversity’ is incredibly abstract. Yale finance professor Stefano Giglio thinks that biodiversity loss has been neglected thanks to its "complexity and the associated difficulty of measuring and quantifying its various elements”. The impacts of biodiversity loss are also felt in surprising places: Giglio and colleagues looked more closely at the kind of industries vulnerable to biodiversity risk. Counterintuitively, they are not necessarily the ones most exposed to climate change – as the table below shows.

Why the disparity? Sometimes it is a question of ‘physical risk’: although some firms are vulnerable to biodiversity loss thanks to reliance on a particular species, they might be further removed from the impacts of climate change. Secondly, ‘transition risks’ from environmental regulations can hit companies very differently. Giglio and colleagues point out that while a renewable energy company might find new opportunities from climate regulation, it could be significantly disadvantaged by biodiversity rules.

This wasn’t the only surprising result. The researchers tracked ‘self-reported’ exposure to biodiversity risk by looking at which companies mentioned it in their 10-k annual report filings. Energy firms were most attuned to biodiversity risk, and it was flagged by more than a third of companies. It was also relatively common for materials, real estate and utilities companies, at between 10 and 20 per cent. Surprisingly, mention was rare for food and drink companies – less than 5 per cent highlighted biodiversity risks in their 10-k reports, despite their close ties to agriculture.

Yet economists estimate that the impact of biodiversity loss could be far more widespread than companies currently recognise. In 2020, data from the World Economic Forum showed that 10 per cent of US GDP ($2.1tn) was “highly dependent on nature”, a figure that rose to 13 per cent for the EU and 33 per cent for India (see chart). We may find that this compels policymakers to act.

The ECB’s Elderson said last month that preventing the destruction of nature “is in the realm of elected governments as nature policy-makers”. But that doesn't mean that central banks are off the hook: Elderson thinks that the ECB has to take nature-related risks into account in the pursuit of its mandate, too. “Our economy relies on nature”, he said. “Destroying nature means destroying the economy.”