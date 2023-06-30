Today's markets: Ending the week on a high

Stocks were a tad firmer in Europe on Friday amid a mixed picture in Asia after China’s manufacturing PMI was steady at 49.0 but non-manufacturing PMI fell to 53.2, the lowest for the year so far. The data underlined the slow pace of recovery post-pandemic, but fuelled speculation for more stimulus.

US PCE inflation is coming up later – core seen at 0.4 per cent monthly, or 4.7 per cent year-on-year. After the strong data yesterday in the US this will be a marker for how many more times the Federal Reserve might hike – markets more confident that another 50bps is coming.

Meanwhile, we saw front end yields spike and deeper inversion of the yield curve in the US after data showed a much more resilient economy than expected. GDP grew by 2 per cent in the first quarter, vs the expected 1.4. Jobless claims also came down. We have the 2-year touching 4.9 per cent now and the 10-year at 3.865 per cent. Chunky moves reflecting that the market is maybe buying the Fed’s higher for longer message. Amid this Wall Street finished mixed with the Nasdaq flat and the Dow up 0.8 per cent with financials picking up after the big banks all passed the Fed’s stress tests.

ECB speakers have been beating a hawkish drum – they don’t want what happened to the UK to happen to the Eurozone. That is despite inflation clearly falling. Spain’s inflation is down to 1.9 per cent – below target! French inflation is down to its lowest in about a year and a half. Disinflation in the Eurozone seems to be real.

What do we know about central banks and the relationship they have with markets? One, central banks’ forward guidance is rarely accurate, either in timing or in the destination. Second markets only ever reflect a snapshot in time of what they think will be the timing and destination. Bond yields have moved a lot this year – if markets were that confident the curve would not look so different all the time. So we cannot really ever trust either – we can instead trust our judgement about the path of the economy and the reaction function of the central bank. What they say does tell us about the reaction function...but the reaction function is based on the circumstances that may in three, six and 12 months be very different to what they had predicted would happen. So, in short, trust no one. The Editor explains here why the Bank of England is in such a pickle.