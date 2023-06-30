Will AI save or destroy old industries?

Rapid swings in the share prices of companies whose operations are most likely to be affected by artificial intelligence (AI) have led to fund managers and stockbrokers fielding calls about the impact it will have on their investments. Media, education and advertising are the sectors deemed to be most under pressure from generative AI tools. Meanwhile, there is a growing debate around whether the technology will impact software businesses’ earnings positively or negatively.

AI is already having a significant impact on share prices, with the S&P 500 being driven towards its January 2022 peak by the few big tech companies that look set to profit from the new technology. Amazon (US:AMZN), Microsoft (US:MSFT), Meta (US:META) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL) are all up at least 30 per cent this year, and a near-trebling of Nvidia's (US:NVDA) share price means it has now joined that group as one of the world's biggest companies by market cap.