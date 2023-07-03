Adverts featuring 'synthetic' AI people are on the way

Advertising campaigns typically involve big teams, expensive shoots, and highly-strung creative talent. But the whole marketing process could be transformed by artificially generated images and concepts, an industry leader said last week.

S4 Capital (SFOR), the advertising agency started by industry figurehead Sir Martin Sorrell, is considering how to replace real-life camera crews, models and film sets with computer-generated images.

“There’s a bigger societal conversation to be had about what it means to live in a landscape where everything and everyone can be generated at the press of a key, but for marketeers it becomes a really interesting element to build into their thinking,” said Wesley ter Haar, co-founder of the group’s Media.Monks division.