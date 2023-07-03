Companies roundup: Tesla sales boom & Astra’s underwhelming trial

Price cuts are helping Tesla (US:TSLA) sell more cars than ever. In the three months to June, Tesla delivered 466,140 cars – 83 per cent more than the same period last year. This number was also 5 per cent ahead of analyst’s consensus forecast of 445,000 deliveries.

Chief executive Elon Musk decided to cut the price of the cars last year in response to rising inflation and the tightening economic conditions.”If there's a very high fed rate or interest rates are very high, every time that the Fed raises interest rates, that's equivalent to increasing the price of a car,” he said on the last analyst results call.

So far, these cuts are working in terms of volume, but margins will be impacted. In the first quarter of the year, the operating margin dropped 4.6 percentage points month-on-month to 11.4 per cent. Analysts are expecting the average margin for 2023 to be 11.8 per cent.

The strength of Tesla is its operating margin is way ahead of industry competitors, with most others’ operating margins in the mid to single digits. This gives Musk a bit more room to play with pricing. Tesla’s share price was up 1.7 per cent in after-hours trading. AS

Underwhelming trial result hits AstraZeneca shares

Markets were disappointed in AstraZeneca (AZN) this morning following the release of data from a phase III trial of an oncology drug known as datopotamab deruxtecan, or Dato-DXd. Though the therapy stalled progression of advanced small-cell lung cancer for longer than chemo, the company did not declare the improvements “clinically meaningful”. The company had previously said that a two to three month improvement in progression-free survival versus chemotherapy would be needed to meet this target. Shares were down nearly 6 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

De Beers to hand over more diamonds to Botswana Anglo American (AAL) subsidiary De Beers has finally come to a new mining and sales agreement with the government of Botswana after extending the existing deal twice as negotiations continued. The new agreement – lasting 10 years and critical for the company’s diamond sales – will see the government’s share in production increase from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. It also extends the company’s mining licences in the country out to 2054. The last agreement expired on 30 June and was extended once due to Covid-19 restrictions and again last year as talks continued. “ The agreement represents our commitment to deliver investments in Botswana’s diamond production, Botswana’s diamond value chain, Botswana’s knowledge-based economy and, above all, the people of Botswana,” said De Beers chief executive Al Cook. AH

Tesco turns to seasoned Murphy as new chair

Tesco (TSCO) has appointed City veteran Dr Gerry Murphy as its new chair. The current head of Tate & Lyle (TATE) and Burberry (BRBY) will join the grocer’s board in September and will step down from the former company to dedicate sufficient time to the new job. Murphy replaces John Allan, who left Tesco last month after misconduct allegations. The market liked the news – the shares rose by over 1 per cent in early trading.

Tesco is amongst the big supermarkets accused of pumping up its fuel margins because of limited competition. The Competition and Markets Authority is due to shortly publish its final report from its investigation into fuel ‘greedflation’ in the retail market. CA