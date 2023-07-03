Today's markets: What to watch in the next 6 months

Stocks are firmer this morning picking up a positive handover from Wall Street’s quarter-end rally on Friday and upbeat session in Asia overnight. The FTSE 100 and DAX are both up around 0.25 per cent while the Nikkei and Hang Seng indices added 1.7 and 2 per cent overnight. Data later includes the US ISM manufacturing PMI. US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen is heading to Beijing on 6 July, so the potential for dialling back some trade war rhetoric.

It’s a US public holiday tomorrow which might keep it relatively quiet to start the week. Tesla delivered 466,140 cars – a quarterly record and 83 per cent ahead of last year…price cuts bearing fruit – shares up 5 per cent in Frankfurt this morning. More on that here.

So how has the first half of 2023 shaped up? Well, economically nowhere near as bad as feared – recession seems to have been avoided for now but the risks of a policy mistake by central banks are higher than ever as we approach the final straight in tackling inflation.

As for markets, stocks have outperformed expectations but the breadth has been generally narrow and concentrated in megacap tech in the US. The China reopening story was less impressive than we’d maybe thought at the start of the year. Gold rallied but has been less impressive in the second quarter.

The performance of Japanese equities has been one of the standouts this year as the Nikkei 225 rose to its best in 33 years. Multiple factors have been at work. The BoJ has maintained super-easy monetary policy while others tightened. This has undoubtedly helped corporate earnings, which have been rising thanks to a weaker yen boosting exports again (in dollar terms the Nikkei has not had such a great year). More on that here from Leonora Walters.

UK equities: A good Q1 but less impressive Q2. The FTSE 100 has missed out on the broad stock rally this year – hopes that last year’s resilience in the face of a major drawdown in global equities would see the start of a renaissance for the UK equity market have not come to pass. It’s the same old story – lots of old economy stocks but no tech so no AI. Remember why the US market has surged this year. The FTSE 100 added just 1 per cent in the first half but still achieved a record high back in February.

US tech stocks enjoyed a remarkable resurgence after a brutal sell-off in 2022. The charge has been led by the AI craze of course. But there was also a sense that some babies were thrown out with the bath water last year – investors have gravitated back to Meta as they realised the compelling business case and ignored the Metaverse junk. Concentration has been remarkable. The top 2 stocks in the S&P 500 (Apple & Microsoft) now represent a combined 14.4 per cent of the index, the highest weighting for any two companies with data going back to 1980.

What to look out for the rest of the year

It’s been a good start, but pride comes before a fall. Policy mistakes: CBs might overtighten and create recessions. These are called mistakes but in reality that is part and parcel of a hiking cycle – the Fed thinks it might get away with a soft landing, the ECB is turning a blind eye to recession risks, with Christine Lagarde sounding very hawkish last week despite the soft economic data, whilst the BoE has basically admitted it’s in recession-creating mode because core inflation won’t die. The BoJ is a bit of a mystery still but they could surprise us still.

Another big to watch for in the coming weeks is the liquidity drain. It comes down to the question of whether the US reverse repo facility (RRP) can drain enough to absorb the new issuance or not. I think the story of H2 will be the rolling over of liquidity and markets will become a lot more volatile. The impact of the liquidity drain will depend on how much money market funds can absorb as they shift out of the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility (RRP).

For a full breakdown on what to expect this week, click here

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto