Chemical stocks in profit warning panic

Industry earnings expected to contract

Construction-facing stocks could struggle

A string of profit warnings ahead of second-quarter results shows Europe’s chemicals industry is in for a tough second half as its strategy of handing down price increases has hit a wall.

There have been seven warnings by chemicals companies in the UK and US within the past few weeks, with some companies forecasting that cash profits could be as much as 30 per cent below guidance if they do not make a recovery in the second half, according to UBS.