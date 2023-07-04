Companies roundup: Banks under fire & Meta takes on Twitter

The High Street banks have come in for government ire ahead of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) meeting with Natwest (NWG), HSBC (HSBA), Barclays (BARC) and Lloyds’ (LLOY) on the state of their savings rates. Both the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Treasury select committee have weighed in with criticism over the slowness to pass on higher rates to savers. The current average two-year mortgage rate is 6.42 per cent, with an average saving rate of 2.43 per cent, giving a net interest margin of close to 4 percentage points.

The FCA is due to publish a full report later this month on how the savings market is operating. It had consulted on forcing banks to offer a “single easy-access rate” in January 2020, but later scrapped the policy as it was overrun with other support for consumers during the pandemic. The Sear would mean all customers who come off an introductory offer, generally after 12 months, would be offered the same return, to prevent banks from gradually reducing rates over time. The FCA has said it is open to returning to this policy.

High street banks have offered disengaged customers rates as low as 0.01 per cent in the past. Even after several bank rate rises, these still languished at 0.1 per cent. Best buy savings tables do show far higher rates available with more specialist, and sometimes esoteric, lenders, but which are still covered by the £85,000 Financial Services Compensation Scheme guarantee. The market seemed relatively unmoved by the furore, with banks trading roughly 0.9 per cent lower in flat trading conditions. JH

Meta takes on Twitter with new app

Meta (US:META) is launching a rival platform to Twitter. The Instagram app will be called Threads and will be released on Thursday, according to the Apple (US:APPL) App Store. The description says it will be a “text-based conversation app” where users will be able to “follow and connect directly” with their favourite creators.

Twitter has struggled since it was acquired by Elon Musk in October. He fired over half the workforce to bring down costs amidst a downturn in the advertising industry. Last week, Fidelity marked down its investment in Twitter which left the social media company valued at just a third of the $44bn Musk acquired it for.

Last year, Meta launched a short form video service Instagram Reels to rival Tik Tok. It now appears to believe it can take on another social media platform. But the market is currently unmoved with the share price flat in after hours trading. AS

WANdisco returns to the dancefloor Scandal-hit software company WANdisco (WAND) expects to resume trading this Friday. It announced this plan alongside a $30mn (£24mn) fundraising in which 47,528,517 ordinary shares will be issued, equal to 71 per cent of its current shares on issue. The raise was done at 50p a share, compared to the company’s pre-suspension price of over £13. The company’s shares have been suspended since it was found to be lying about over 90 per cent of its bookings. Annual results released on Thursday also showed that revenue rose 33 per cent last year to $9.7mn, as opposed to the $24mn it reported in its January full-year trading update. “What I can say is that 2022 in many respects turned out to be a wasted year. Having got off to a bad start, FY23 will be different,” said interim chief executive Stephen Kelly. AS

Sainsbury’s grocery volume grows

Higher food volumes drove J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) like-for-like sales (excluding fuel) up by 9.8 per cent in the 16 weeks to 24 June. The grocery sales performance led the way with an 11 per cent uplift, while clothing sales fell by 4 per cent. Sainsbury’s is the latest grocer to point to easing food inflation, the benefits of which chief executive Simon Roberts said it is “fully committed” to passing on to customers. The business has invested £60mn since March on lower pricing.

Management stuck with its full-year guidance of an underlying profit range of £640mn-£700mn and retail free cash flow generation of at least £500mn. The shares were down almost 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Coats freed from zips Industrial thread maker Coats (COA) is to offload its European Zips business for a nominal sum of $1mn. The sale to Aequita, a German family office with around €100mn (£86mn) of capital, is part of a reorganisation of Coats announced last year aimed at improving its operational efficiency that has seen it exit some markets and move back office operations away from higher cost locations. The company said the European Zips arm generated around $50mn of revenue but that its operating margin was “well below the group’s average”. The company still has a small business making zips in China, plus a company in India that trades them, according to RBC Capital Markets. MF Read more: Coats makes progress on cost base

Dunelm's shares slump after downgrade

Dunelm (DNLM) sank 6 per cent this morning after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the home furnishings retailer. The analyst put Dunelm on a sell rating and reduced its target price from 1,300p to 1,000p in the face of "ongoing headwinds for consumer spending, given higher mortgage rates and still high food prices". RBC said the slowdown in the housing market was also a factor, as fewer new home purchases would mean fewer home furnishing purchases. It forecasts better prospects for travel and budget retailers. ML