Today's markets: Steady shares reveal recession warnings

European stock markets are flat and it’s likely to be a quiet session; the FTSE 100 has barely changed this morning with the DAX only up 0.1 per cent touching 16,105. US markets are shut for the July 4th holiday and closed early yesterday having hardly moved the dial. Yesterday’s ISM manufacturing index fell to 46, its lowest level since 2020; the prices component also slumping: disinflation and recession signals but not enough to spook the market too much.

The Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for June also fell to its weakest since May 2020, prices charged falling at the fastest clip in three years, but the European Central Bank is ratcheting up the hawkish language – risk of policy mistake has never been higher. US 2-year yield moved to 4.925 per cent, highest since March. The inverted spread between 10-year bonds and two-year bonds hit more than 1.1 percentage points, the widest since 1981: another recession indicator.

We’ve talked before about how central banks are going to have to accept underlying inflation is going to be higher for longer in the post-pandemic world. Whether they should do that formally is up for debate – changing the mandate from 2 per cent to 3 per cent, for instance, would de-anchor expectations and make matters worse. At the same time, they won’t throw the kitchen sink at getting core from 3 per cent to 2 per cent. So it’s interesting to hear from new Bank of England rate setter Megan Greene, who writes in the Financial Times, that it would be a “mistake” for central bankers to think “inflation and rates will automatically go back to the low levels we saw before the pandemic”.

The public think the same: UK one-year-ahead consumer expectations for inflation increased to 5 per cent in June from 4.7 per cent in May, according to Citi. So, we get central bankers expressly saying inflation won’t come back down easily and consumers buying it: which is not going to help. With the market thinking the BoE is getting bounced into a way more hawkish position than it wanted to be in, gilts keep moving in one direction – the UK two-year rose above 5.4 per cent to a new 15-year high yesterday and trades just a smidge below that level this morning.

On the bright side, Sainsbury’s says food inflation is starting to fall, echoing Tesco comments. Disinflation just means prices are not going up as fast as they were. Core inflation remains too high. More on Sainsbury's performance here.

Oil rallied yesterday but failed to hold gains as Russia said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd and Saudi Arabia confirmed it would extend its additional 1mn bpd production cut into August and likely beyond.

Also, a wonderful obituary in the Financial Times this morning of Brian Winterflood, who has died aged 86. Winterflood was described perfectly as the champion of smaller companies and “the power behind the creation of the Aim”. Read it here.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto