Companies roundup: L&G’s annuity haul & LSE raises

One effect of rising interest rates is that the guaranteed retirement income offered by annuities has seen investor demand for the asset class surge over the past few months. In particular, pension funds with defined benefit schemes that are now in surplus because of better rates are approaching the life insurance sector to contract bulk equities at an unprecedented rate.

Legal & General (LGEN) is one clear winner from the current situation and the life insurer’s trading update noted that £6.8bn of bulk annuities business had been contracted by the half year point, with the pipeline for new work the largest the company has ever seen. Importantly, the new business was being underwritten at rates in line with the long-term average, which means L&G isn’t straining its balance sheet in underwriting such high levels of new business.

Whether this will spill over into a rerating for LGEN’s share price is difficult to predict as new written business typically ties up large amounts of regulatory capital. However, a contrary trend is the increasing movement of shareholder investments from equity to bond funds, which might lie behind the overall sideways performance of the FTSE100 in recent months – reflected in LGEN’s own flat share price performance. However, with the dividend yield at 8.6 per cent, income seekers will struggle to find anything better in bonds or cash to match what LGEN has to offer. JH

LSE first half raises beat 2022

You wouldn’t call it a rebound, but any scrap of positive data is worth highlighting in this weak equity market. More cash has been raised on the London Stock Exchange’s main market in the first half of 2023 than 2022, at £560mn compared with £499mn. Add in the Aim raises and it is level with last year, although still behind the second half.

For context, these figures are paltry compared to previous years. Even the Covid-hit first half of 2020 saw £2.2bn raised in London, compared to £593mn in the first half across the main market and Aim.

This was echoed by Numis (NUM), the investment bank that is in the midst of being taken over by Deutsche Bank (DE:DB). “We expect macro-economic concerns to persist and restrict deal volumes across all investment banking products in the final quarter of FY23,” the bank said. For its third quarter, ending 30 June, the company said its revenue was “below the first half run-rate reflecting a deteriorating market backdrop across the investment banking industry”. AH

Keller hits the ground running Groundworks contractor Keller (KLR) said a record first half performance and a strong order book meant that it expects full-year operating profit will be “materially ahead” of expectations. The company attributed operational improvements in its US foundations business for a recovery in operating margins, while warning that it expects some project delays and margin erosion in North East Europe, where economic conditions had worsened. It also remains in talks for a second phase of work at Saudi Arabia’s Neom project, which would be around twice the size of a £40mn first phase package completed in February. Improving prospects mean it plans to increase its interim dividend by 5 per cent to 13.9p, the company added. Keller’s shares jumped by 12 per cent in early trading. MF Read more: This unloved UK company could shine in the desert

Bank anger could revive ‘Tell Sid’ campaign

The Treasury is reportedly considering a new campaign to encourage savers to put more of their cash into the stock market, in a revival of the ‘Tell Sid’ campaigns witnessed during the British Gas privatisation.

It comes after ministers and the Financial Conduct Authority met with Natwest (NWG), HSBC (HSBA), Barclays (BARC) and Lloyds’ (LLOY) yesterday, to scold the high street brands over not passing on better savings rates to customers, despite mortgage costs surpassing 6 per cent. The Telegraph reported that Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, said wider share ownership would be better for savers.

Banks are currently making a near-4 percentage point margin on savings versus mortgage rates, but some easy-access accounts with high street lenders pay less than 1 per cent interest. The FCA has also looked at introducing minimum savings rates for customers to help boost returns, in what could be a blow to bank margins. TL

AO World returns to profit Online electricals retailer AO World (AO) pivoted to a £7.6mn pre-tax profit in the year to 31 March on the back of cost efficiencies and streamlining, despite revenues falling by 17 per cent to £1.14bn. The group exited business lines, ceased trading in Germany, and ended contracts with housebuilders as part of a strategic shift. Mike Ashley’s Frasers (FRAS) now has a 22 per cent stake in the business. The retail tycoon won’t be pleased to see that AO World shares were down by 1 per cent in early trading after it warned about “the impacts of the cost of living crisis on consumer spending”. CA Read more: What is Mike Ashley's Frasers Group up to?

Insulation business catches a cold

Shares in insulation specialist SIG (SHI) plunged by 10 per cent in early trading after the company warned that profit would be at the low end of analysts’ estimates.

Like-for-like revenue was flat in the first half at £1.42bn, as price increases offset volume declines caused by weaker demand. Underlying operating profit is likely to come in at just £33mn for the first half. Forecasts for analysts’ full-year expectations range from £65.3mn at the low end to £84mn at the high end.

SIG also warned demand would remain “weak and uncertain” for the rest of the year but added that it expects some profitability gains from productivity improvements and a property move. Peel Hunt analysts cut their pre-tax profit forecasts for the company by a third for 2023 and a quarter for next year. MF