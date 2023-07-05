Investors can take some encouragement from Sainsbury's

Investors appeared to be largely unimpressed by J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) July trading update, at least judging by the unresponsive share price. Industry analysts, however, were generally upbeat about the supermarket chain’s progress in the first quarter of 2024, with house broker Shore Capital highlighting the group’s 8 per cent free cash flow yield and c5 per cent dividend yield as central to the investment case, although the first measure has proved somewhat erratic since the March 2023 year-end.

Nonetheless, growing confidence is reflected in its valuation metrics. Even though the share price has retraced by 30 per cent over the past 12 months, the stock is valued at 13 times consensus earnings or at a multiple of 5.4 times based on the enterprise/cash profit ratio. It’s worth noting that Sainsbury’s 50-day moving average crossed in advance of its long-term equivalent at the beginning of January, denoting a positive technical symbol.

Net sales per square foot are expected to grow by 9 per cent in the current year and by a further 3 per cent in 2025. That’s particularly important given the ongoing rationalisation of the group’s Argos network.