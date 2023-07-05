Today's markets: Shares drop as PMIs hit sentiment

Share prices have fallen this morning with the FTSE 100 down around 0.5 per cent while the DAX shed the same. Choppy action here reflects a lack of any real meaningful direction from Wall Street this week with the half day on Monday and closure yesterday – but that is about to change as traders return to their desks.

UK and German two-year yields sit near 15-year highs. Gold is steady at $1,926 after three days of gains. Sentiment is a tad risk-off as data shows China’s services activity expanding at the slowest pace in five months in June. The Caixin services PMI dipped to 53.9 from 57.1 in May, the weakest since January, though still in expansion territory. Similar reads came from Japan and Europe with services growth slowing down, though Germany seemed to hold up a bit better with 54.1. Across the piece, PMIs are signalling a grinding slowdown in the global economy.

UK new car registrations are up 25 per cent – higher rates clearly not doing enough! But don’t worry the mortgage bomb will go off soon enough. If only the Bank had got ahead of the curve in the first place: go early and you don’t have to go as far. In short the pandemic was a policy disaster on many levels – but economically the huge overstimulation has created inflation and soaring rates. Total policy failure.

The focus later will be on the FOMC meeting minutes from June – how close a call was the decision to pause rate hikes and how quickly will they resume the cycle? We’ve heard a lot of chatter since that meeting – chiefly a rather hawkish Fed chair Jerome Powell at the central bank gathering in Sintra, Portugal. Markets price in another hike this month but are far from confident about a second 25bps move this year – remember what I have said about market pricing – it's only ever a snapshot of a feeling on a given day and has been prone to big swings.

Investors are looking ahead to a big couple of days for the US labour market. ADP numbers are often ignored but the higher frequency weekly unemployment claims data and JOLTS jobs openings are worth paying attention to tomorrow. A recent rise in weekly claims has suggested some cracks appearing in the labour market. But at 10mn-plus, job openings remain incredibly strong. A month ago the jobs report came in way stronger than expected just as weekly claims started to tick up. But unemployment rose to 3.7 per cent from 3.4 per cent and wage inflation edged a bit lower to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent. So it’s anyone’s guess.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto