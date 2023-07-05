Water shares slump as better 'bond proxies' come to the fore

The cracks in the plumbing of the UK's largest water company has put the financial resilience of water shares under the spotlight, as debt levels and increasing public anger over environmental damage threaten the sector's privatised model.

Water share prices have slipped as rumours swirl about the future of Thames Water, which provides services to 15mn people. The unlisted company could be put into a special administration regime, which in practical terms means public ownership. It is weighed down by £14bn of debt, more than half of which is linked to RPI, and is struggling to raise £1bn of further capital from investors.

DBRS Morningstar vice president of energy, utilities and natural resources, Tom Li, said the situation “will likely have a bearing on other sector participants, adding to sector credit risk and the ability for companies to raise capital at a reasonable cost”.