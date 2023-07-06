Beware the advertised rate on savings accounts

Banks are keen to show that they are not hoarding profits from higher interest rates. Profiteering during a major cost of living crisis is not a great look, and in the past year banks have repeatedly attracted criticism because they have not increased savings account rates as fast as they have raised mortgage rates.

In June, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that he had “raised that issue in no uncertain terms with the banks” and he is “working on a solution”. And this week, the Financial Times reported that the Financial Conduct Authority is meeting the chief executives of large banks in Britain to address its concerns on the subject.

A decade of low interest rates meant that the savings accounts market was sluggish, to put it mildly. However, over the past year, things have slowly but surely heated up, and banks are keen both to keep savings rates low, when possible, and shout from the rooftops about how they are passing on their profits to savers when they can't keep them low. As a result, savers need to be even more watchful than usual with the terms and conditions of banks' offers.