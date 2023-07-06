Companies roundup: Facebook’s Twitter rival & CAB’s IPO

Aggrieved Twitter users are voting with their feet – and migrating en masse to a new “text-based conversation app” from Facebook owner Meta (US:META). Known as Threads, the platform reportedly recorded some 10mn registrations in the course of seven hours after it launched yesterday.
Threads was built by the team behind Instagram, Meta’s photo-sharing app, and allows users to post text of up to 500 characters, as well as links, photos and five-minute videos. In terms of functionality, it’s nearly identical to Twitter. Approval is handed out in the form of “likes” and “reposts” – though there’s currently no direct messaging function.
Bulls will say Meta is boldly stepping in to fill the void left by an increasingly disjointed Twitter. The site most recently came under fire for limiting the number of posts its users can view. But the sceptics among us might fear that this is just the same tedious soapbox – just in a slightly different shape. JJ
Read more: Can Meta keep growing?
CAB payments settles on IPO price
CAB Payments (CABP) has settled on a starting price for its imminent IPO of 335p a share, giving the back-end payments specialist a potential market valuation of £851mn for its main market listing. The company, which offers currency forex and transfer services both to individual customers and other transfer companies, has finished its book building process.
CAB stands for Crown Agents Bank and it has a UK banking licence allowing it to offer services to public and voluntary sector clients who often need currency delivered in the developing world where services can be hard to reach. While the company is currently self-funded, the IPO will allow it to explore a wider range of people services directly to larger corporates, such as FX swaps, digital coin payments and additional licences in emerging markets.
Retail investors will be able to buy the shares on the market through all good investment platforms. JH
Read more: London boosted by fintech IPO
Robert Walters navigating a softening jobs market
A Q2 trading update from Robert Walters (RWA) points to a general slowdown in the global recruitment market, although group chief executive Toby Fowlston maintains that “structural recruitment market fundamentals including job vacancy levels, salary inflation and candidate shortages are still holding strong”. This suggests that the market will rebound rapidly when market confidence recovers. However, with central banks pursuing an increasingly hawkish line on interest rates, that may be some way off.
On top of its recent profits warning, the recruiter revealed an 11 per cent year-on-year decline in group net fee income, with double-digit regional falls across Asia Pacific, the Americas, South Africa, and the Middle East. The UK market also faltered, down by a fifth in Q2 2022, while European net fees were flat at constant currencies. It should be noted that the negative outcomes were set against tough comparators from last year. And volumes were not helped by mainland China's pandemic-related disruptions. MR
Jet2’s Meeson to step down
The man who transformed Jet2 (JET2) from a small air cargo business into the UK’s third-biggest passenger airline is to step back from running the company.
Philip Meeson, who bought the business in 1983 and transformed it into a low-cost carrier after floating the company in 1988, is to step back from his executive chair role but will stay on to run the board in a non-executive capacity.
Meeson, 75, said he remained “confident in the outlook for the group, but I am conscious of my age and the need to plan an orderly succession”.
His announcement accompanied full-year results which showed the company generated a pre-tax profit of £371mn, compared with a £389mn loss last year. Revenue and profits were well ahead of pre-pandemic numbers. However, Jet2’s shares slipped by 14 per cent in early trading. MF
Hunting shares up almost a quarter on profit upgrade
Oil and gas services and equipment company Hunting (HTG) raised profit expectations for the full year in a trading update, sending the share price up over a quarter. The company had been trading weakly since March, falling from over 330p to 199p up to Wednesday. Ebitda for 2023 is now expected to be around $100mn (£79mn), double the 2022 performance. AH
Read more: Hunting soars on back of energy boom