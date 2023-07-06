Today's markets: FTSE hits a three-month low

Stocks are weaker, again. The FTSE 100 has shed 1.3 per cent and hit its weakest in more than three months, heading for the March YTD lows after dipping by the same margin on Wednesday, with a slide in oil shares (more on that below) not helping. The DAX off by around 1.1 per cent and most Asian indices fell overnight following some hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve. The dollar trimmed gains this morning after hitting a one-week high following a sharp move higher yesterday.

Wall Street was lower as US factory orders were a bit lighter than expected. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost about 0.2 per cent, whilst the Dow Jones slid by around 0.4 per cent as the hawkish message from the Fed was digested. Markets need to realise the Fed won’t be cutting as early as expected. Odds that the Fed carries out two more hikes this year are only one in three – markets continue to under-price the Fed’s resolve.

JPMorgan thinks the Bank of England will need to raise rates a further 2 percentage points to 7 per cent to tame inflation – as I said at the last hike, it was the moment the BoE realised it had to force a recession to get inflation down. We’ve been over this so many times. 2-year gilt yields spiking north of 5.450 per cent this morning.

Fed minutes revealed its desire to continue with rate hikes even as most policymakers backed the June pause. The details of the meeting reinforce the idea that the Fed will raise rates in July – but the question is why suddenly go again after pausing in June if the idea of the pause was to allow time for lag effects to be known? 2-year Treasury yields approaching 5 per cent this morning with the market seeing the minutes as ‘hawkish’.

Shell and BP shares fell and weighed down the broad market after Exxon Mobil signalled a sharp fall in profits on lower natural gas prices and refining margins. Exxon operating earnings down roughly $10bn to around $7.8bn are having an impact on the oil majors. Natural gas may have bottomed but trades at a two-year low and oil can’t seem to catch any real momentum, though it’s up to a two-week high. Oil has been a factor for the index – year-to-date the FTSE 100 has had a bit of a shocker – down 1 per cent vs broad gains for peers. True that’s after a resilient 2022 when all the rest were losing their heads, but the lack of tech is exposing the market and a reliance on oil and fags is never going to produce a mega rally.

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen is in China for the next three days while Facebook has launched its Twitter rival. The ‘hellscape’ that we predicted Twitter has become has been good for Meta. Later today we have the ISM services PMI for the US, forecast at 51.3 from 50.3, weekly unemployment claims seen ticking up a notch to 247,000 from 239,000, and JOLTS job openings expected to come in just under the 10mn mark.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto