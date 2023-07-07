China is wobbling – but other emerging markets can pick up the slack

China’s rebound after losing the shackles of zero-Covid has slowed in recent months: in June the PMI Manufacturing index rose slightly to 49 from 48.8 in May, while retail sales year-on-year growth was 12.7 per cent. In April, the retail figure was 18.4 per cent, but the easing isn’t necessarily bad news. With its 1.45bn population, a sharp uptick in China’s consumption would have added to inflationary pressures around the world.

Uncertainty surrounding the property market and the pressures knock-on effects could place on financial stability mean the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is keeping policy accommodative, loosening its medium-term lending rate from 2.75 to 2.65 per cent in June. Low inflation allows the PBoC to support the economy against a growth target that is, at 5 per cent, the lowest in years.

That modesty could fuel pessimism or indicate a focus on quality and balanced growth without returning to leverage-fuelled booms in sectors such as property. The truth may lie somewhere in the middle given that the unravelling of highly geared real estate has dogged the Chinese economy.

The right time for emerging markets?

Whereas Europe and North America suffered higher energy prices, showing solidarity with Ukraine, the world’s most significant emerging economies benefited from the desperation of sanction-hit Russia. Cheap oil and gas imports from the pariah state to their north is helping China and India, with the latter largely escaping censure by the West.

Although a polarising figure, prime minister Narendra Modi was fawned over at the White House in June. India is doing well economically, too. Acceptable levels of inflation (consumer price index inflation undershot consensus estimates for Q1 2023 and is expected to fall to 4.4 per cent for Q2), despite Q1’s 6.1 per cent reported gross domestic product growth beating forecasts, marks India as a powerful macro growth story. Furthermore, FactSet data has 850 leading companies on an aggregate net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) ratio of just 1.7, which speaks to strong corporate balance sheets.

Similarly, there is something of a ‘goldilocks’ scenario in Brazil. In a region renowned for inflation and financial instability, it was one of a handful of Latin American countries that managed to get ahead of the curve and hike interest rates early enough to prevent core underlying inflation becoming ‘sticky’. Brazil’s consumer price index increase was 5.3 per cent for Q1, having fallen from 6.1 per cent three months earlier. This gives the Banco Central do Brasil leeway for a dovish rate policy and de-risks the downside of Lula da Silva's left-wing government conducting stimulus through public spending.

Lula may be vocal on desires among emerging nations for a multi-lateral global financial system, with less emphasis on the US dollar, but the greenback is still the essential hard currency for international borrowing as well as buying and selling commodities. When the dollar is strong, the cost of capital rises in developing countries, so its weakening is positive. Emerging market (EM) bulls foresee this trend continuing based on an assumption that US Federal Reserve rate tightening is near its peak.

“Fed easing and the turn in the liquidity cycle created a strong inflow into EM in the early 1990s. We could see a similar trend unfold again,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

El Niño a potential risk

Climate factors cannot be overlooked and in an El Niño year (when above-average surface water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific can impact global weather), there is potential for serious disruption. This happens naturally every three to five years, but if the pattern being observed in 2023 strengthens, a report by the journal Science estimates economic damage that by 2029 may total in the region of $3tn (£2.36tn), as Hermione Taylor explains here.

Yet from a market perspective, there are technical factors alongside underlying economic strength to support a tactical asset allocation to EM equities. Swiss investment bank UBS wrote in its mid-year outlook that, having lagged in the first half of 2023, it expects EM stocks to catch up in the months ahead: “Our EM earnings forecast for next year have been revised upward (13 per cent versus 7 per cent for developed markets), and we see current valuations as attractive with EM as a whole trading at a 46 per cent discount to developed markets on a 12-month forward price-to-book (P/B) basis, with China also trading at an appealing discount.”

BlackRock’s Investment Institute concurs on China, writing in its mid-year outlook that low inflation creates space for more policy easing and that “the bar for upside surprises is low given current valuations”. It acknowledges structural risks, however, such as the terse relationship with America.

The HSBC Asset Management team also emphasises diversification benefits and the opportunity in EM credit (corporate bonds), once again citing strengthening local currencies: “We want exposure to the EM growth premium through risk premium and EM FX,” said Little.