Companies roundup: Shell downgrade & falling house prices

The energy giant Shell (SHEL) has tightened its guidance for the just-gone second quarter, before the actual numbers are released on 27 July. Weaker upstream production and higher taxes will likely dent earnings, with the company guiding for $3.7bn-$4.5bn in cash tax payments for the period. RBC Capital Markets dropped its net income forecast for the quarter from $6bn to $5.7bn.

Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said there was still good news for shareholders, however: “[The tax bill] should be offset by a large working capital release of $2bn-$6bn that could support a higher 3Q buyback than the $2.5bn floor discussed at the recent capital markets day,” he said.

Last month, Shell boss Wael Sawan announced a new dividend policy that will see 30-40 per cent of cash flow from operations paid out to shareholders, compared with 20-30 per cent under the former regime. The June quarter dividend will see an immediate 15 per cent increase. AH

House prices fall at fastest rate since 2011

House prices have fallen by 2.6 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, the fastest pace for 12 years. The annual figure took a sharp jump from May’s 1.1 per cent fall. Month-on-month, house prices fell by another 0.1 per cent, the third consecutive month of falling prices, leaving the average home costing £285,932.

However, lender Halifax said the figures should not spark fear among homeowners or housebuilders as much of the fall was more to do with values settling after the Covid and stamp duty cut induced spike in 2022. This was shown in regional figures with prices in the South falling 3 per cent.

House price reports have had a muddled year, rising for the opening months, before falling since April. Kim Kinnaird, director of mortgages at Halifax, said: “To some extent the annual growth figure masks the fluctuations we’ve seen in the market over the past 12 months.

“These latest figures do suggest a degree of stability in the face of economic uncertainty, and the volume of mortgage applications held up well throughout June, particularly from first-time buyers.”

There was some good news for listed housebuilders, with prices for new-build properties actually rising over the past 12 months, up 1.9 per cent. However, this is the lowest rate of growth in three years.

However, Kinnaird said the latest spike in mortgage rates, with two-year fixed rates surpassing 6 per cent following last month’s disappointing inflation figures, will act as a “brake on demand” for all properties. TL

OSB clobbered by loan book revision While markets have paid little heed to grumbles over savings rates – most bank investors had already priced in that net interest margins would stagnate in the second half – the negative impact of rising mortgage rates on borrowers’ behaviour and ability to refinance their mortgages at higher rates was far harder to predict. Therefore, the greater detail from specialist lender OSB (OSB) on how buy-to-let mortgage holders are reacting to the rate environment came as a shock to the market and the share price tumbled by 24 per cent in reaction to its post-close Thursday trading statement. The implication of its trading position is that the bank faces material changes in the value of its loan book as buy-to-let borrowers (BTL) rapidly switch out of higher mortgage rates after their initial deals have expired. The bank said in its statement: “Customers are choosing to refinance earlier and spend less time on the higher reversion rate than expected, compared to previously observed behavioural trends.” The impact under IFRS 9 accountancy rules is that the loan book has to be revalued to reflect this change. In OSB’s case, the bank will have to book a charge of between £160mn-£180mn against the carrying value of its loan book. The revaluation is material enough for analysts to tweak their numbers for the full year. Analysts at RBC Capital have reduced their net interest income expectations by £170mn, with a 2 per cent cut in pretax profit forecasts. It remains to be seen whether the loan revaluations become a trend, or whether OSB’s focus on BTL customers left it uniquely exposed. Other bank shares, including specialist lenders like Paragon (PAG) showed few signs of share price movement. JH

Mining bears and bulls rumble

Theoretically that is: Berenberg downgraded mining giant BHP (BHP) on the back of the energy transition likely being slower than anticipated, while Bernstein has reiterated its positive calls on BHP, Rio Tinto (RIO) and Glencore (GLEN) on the basis of a potential supply squeeze on metals.

“The commodities and the miners seem to be in a state of waiting for more Chinese stimulus,” said Bob Brackett at Bernstein. “If China stimulates effectively, the metals will benefit massively, and so too will the miners.” This is obviously still up for question, given only moderate support is being given by the Chinese government right now through looser lending conditions.

Meanwhile, the team at UBS is thinking on a longer-term basis, and have looked at Rio Tinto’s copper future: “We estimate copper's share of group Ebitda lifts from 11 per cent in 2023 to 24 per cent in 2025 and 28 per cent by 2028 but this is largely due to the contribution from iron ore falling; we expect group Ebitda and free cash flow in 2025 to be below the 2022 level.” RBC analyst Tyler Broda also covered Rio before visiting its Mongolian copper mine Oyu Tolgoi next week: he raised its target price from 5,000p to 5,100p off the back of a 3-per-cent Ebitda forecast increase for 2024. AH

