Lack of UK late-stage funding harms retail investors

UK retail investors are missing out as foreign institutional funds swoop in and take advantage of businesses that have received taxpayer support, all because domestic pension funds are too reluctant to invest, a new forum has warned.

Businesses profiting from tech discovered using publicly funding research, or companies with funding from tax-lite venture capital funds, were receiving late-stage funding from foreign investors, locking out UK savers. This was according to Sam Gyimah, a former universities minister and now venture capital investor with Lakestar. He said this meant that by the time UK retail investors had a chance to invest, much of the return had already been realised, despite their taxes funding the initial research.

UK pension funds and insurers provided just 3 per cent of the investment into venture, growth and buyout funds raised locally in the five years between 2017-21, but their counterparts in the US provided 25 per cent. US investors were providing six times more funding than their UK rivals, according to William Wright, managing director of think tank New Financial.