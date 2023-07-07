The economic week ahead: 17-21 July

UK inflation figures on Wednesday will be pored over for a sense of the Bank of England's (BoE) next move. The longer high inflation persists, the more of a worry inflation expectations become. If firms and workers expect the price level to keep rising, they will demand higher wages and prices, increasing the chance of wage price spiral dynamics bedding in.

According to the latest BoE Inflation Attitudes Survey, respondents expect consumer price index (CPI) inflation to fall over the medium term – but not all the way down to target. The median expectation for inflation over the coming year is 3.5 per cent, compared with 3 per cent in five years’ time.

Respondents were also asked to assess the way the BoE is “doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation”. Tellingly for the Bank, public satisfaction had plummeted to an all-time low.