Today's markets: European and US stocks down

Stocks are heading lower again following a dismal session in Europe that fed into a similarly downbeat day for Wall Street, with bears taking hold after strong jobs data and ISM services PMI sparked a selloff in bonds.

The Stoxx 600 posted its steepest one-day decline since March and the major European indices are now back to their lowest in more than three months. Utilities took a hit as bond proxies, housebuilders and other property proxies in the UK were weaker on house price data. FTSE 100 off 0.3 per cent and nearing the March YTD low at 7,206.

Traders have taken fright on higher yields and are heading for a lower week. Paris, Frankfurt and London all down 3-4 per cent for the week. Short-dated yields spiking to 15-year highs across the complex. The UK 2-year gilt yield this morning is just coming off a fresh 15-year high at 5.5 per cent, whilst the benchmark US 10-year yield broke above 4 per cent. Wall Street is also heading to finish lower in the holiday-shortened trading week; the S&P 500 down 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq down 0.8 per cent, whilst the Dow is off pace by 1.4 per cent.

BofA: “Big levels breaking in 2-year yields and 5-year real rates (now highest since 2008); more interesting is yield curve steepening despite off-the-clock US jobs data; steeper yield curve would be big Q3 recession tell.”

Markets are pricing in another 0.5 percentage point increase at the next Bank of England meeting and 6.5 per cent by Marc. This might be a bit much as we are already seeing signs the property market can’t take any more, with Halifax this morning reporting prices falling at the fastest pace since 2011.

Elsewhere, the dollar rallied to its best in almost a month before paring gains and gold slipped as yields climbed. Oil dropped hard but is much firmer this morning, tapping on a two-week high after EIA data showed a 1.5mn barrel draw on US crude inventories, with a much bigger drop in gasoline inventories than expected signalling better demand as the US driving summer cranks up.

Tighter supplies and rate hikes risk are keeping the market broadly in check for now but a break is coming – could be on much tighter supply backdrop in the second half plus US avoiding a recession. Feels like bears are beginning to throw in the towel and OPEC will get what it wants this time…unless rate hikes catch up and the US economy suddenly cracks.