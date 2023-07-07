Why the UK is still an attractive place to invest

Total FDI projects into the UK falls

But long term perceptions of UK attractiveness reach a record high

According to EY’s latest 'UK Attractiveness Survey', total foreign direct investment (FDI) projects into the UK fell by 6.4 per cent in 2022. Even worse, the UK has slipped into third place in Europe for perceived attractiveness, behind Germany and France.

Think back to the economic turmoil that hit the country last year, and this all seems to stack up. As we cycled through chancellors and prime ministers, inflation surged and markets baulked. The EY report refers rather euphemistically to the “UK-specific” challenges of 2022, while adding that Brexit has “no question” reduced UK attractiveness for some investors.