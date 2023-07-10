/
Mansion House Speech: Hunt announces shake-up to listing rules

Changes to prospectus rules and investment research regime planned
July 10, 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to help grow the base of listed companies on the London Stock Exchange.

In his annual address to the City of London on Monday evening, Hunt said he wanted to make the LSE “more than Europe’s Nasdaq”, by attracting fast-growing firms from across the world. As part of this, the government has drafted legislation to reform prospectus rules, which he said would give companies “more flexibility to raise even larger sums from investors more quickly”.

"Prospectuses for investors will be easier to produce, more accessible and understandable, saving companies time and money and attracting more firms to do business in the UK," the government said. 

