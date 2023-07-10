Today's markets: Chinese data holds back shares

Stocks were out of the gates with flat feet on Monday after some soft Chinese inflation numbers, with the major indices nurdling around the flat line in early trading.

After a rough few days last week the FTSE 100 trades at its weakest since March, while the DAX is similarly tracking around the weakest it’s been in more than three months. Asian shares were mixed overnight, Wall Street closed Friday in the red. It follows the US jobs report on Friday which maybe wasn’t as hot as expected but nevertheless underscored the relative strength in the labour market and in wage growth, and the need for the Federal Reserve to keep going.

China’s producer prices fell by 5.4 per cent, the fastest decline in more than seven years and an acceleration from the 4.6 per cent dip in May. Chinese factory gate prices are considered an important leading indicator for global consumer prices. On that front, China’s CPI also declined 0.2 per cent on the month to leave the annual level flat – signs of deflation should be positive, but the worry is demand – be it globally or domestically – is not as strong as hoped for. This soft data would suggest the central bank will cut rates again and could see further stimulus from Beijing. Goods deflation is not going to really help solve the sticky services inflation we are dealing with here. Hermione Taylor has more on Chinese inflation and its impact on other economies.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Yellen said she had a "constructive visit" to China and that she made clear that the United States is not “seeking to decouple from China". On the other side, China called for “practical action” on sanctions.

The key macro data this week is the US June CPI inflation report on Wednesday, which is followed by a 10-year Treasury auction to test the appetite of bond investors. Disinflation is evident in the headline number, dipping from 4.9 per cent to 4.0 per cent in May, but core inflation remained stickier at 5.3 per cent.

Yields were on the move in the wake of the jobs report, with the 2-year US Treasury sharply back through 5 per cent, and we are seeing an acceleration in the re-steepening of the curve – or rather it is becoming a lot less inverted. This is something that investors are not that well positioned for and it could be a big recession signal.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto