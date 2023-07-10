Will higher interest rates make industries more competitive?

US markets have become less competitive since the 1980s

But lower interest rates aren’t the only explanation

Since the 1980s, US markets have become more concentrated. As the chart below shows, the market share of the top five companies in many sectors has grown and the number of big competitors has declined. New research suggests that lower interest rates could have had something to do with it.

A 2022 working paper by Princeton economists Thomas Kroen and colleagues found that the very low interest rates seen in the years prior to the pandemic might have left an enduring legacy: less competitive markets. Their theory rests on the idea that industries are split between huge ‘industry leaders’ (those in the top 5 per cent by market capitalisation), and smaller ‘market followers’. Between 1980 and 2019, the average corporate borrowing cost fell – but not all companies benefited equally. It was industry leaders who saw a stronger decline in their borrowing costs as interest rates fell towards zero.

Kroen and colleagues think that this triggered a sort of positive flywheel effect. Firstly, market leaders use the opportunity of low interest rates to invest aggressively to try to outpace their rivals. Market followers are deterred by the fierce competition they have to engage in to gain market leadership, so don't take the same advantage of lower interest rates. The market leader’s position becomes more secure, and they can forecast better profits and cash flow as a result.

The follower, on the other hand, can now make a less credible business case and finds itself less able to borrow and invest. In the meantime, leaders take advantage of the lower cost of borrowing to raise additional financing, increase leverage and conduct acquisitions. Thanks to low interest rates, this ‘leader’ and ‘follower’ status becomes even more firmly entrenched. Kroen and colleagues said that the findings provide support to the idea that very low interest rates may have been a “contributing factor in explaining the rise of superstar firms in the US economy”.

Interestingly, the researchers found that the effect became stronger the lower interest rates fell. As interest rates approached zero, a 0.10 percentage point rate cut saw borrowing costs fall by 0.145 percentage points more for leaders than for followers. But crucially, the results only held when interest rates were very low – defined here as around 1 per cent. They found that when interest rates increased to just 2 per cent, the advantage shrunk by about half, and concluded that “all of these effects that favour industry leaders in response to a decline in the interest rate are mitigated if the economy is in a higher rate environment”.

The economists were even able to estimate a ‘competition neutral’ nominal Fed Funds rate, where the effect of a change in interest rates would be equal for industry leaders and followers. They think that it lies somewhere between 3.8 and 4.4 per cent. Barring brief periods in 2005 and 2007, US interest rates were comfortably below this level for almost two decades before the pandemic hit.

But times have changed: following a series of 10 rate hikes, US interest rates are above 5 per cent again. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in the first Fed rate cuts early next year. Given the high starting point, we may find that followers are in a better position to benefit from falling interest rates than they have been for decades.

This doesn’t mean that the era of higher market concentration is over. Research from Harvard economists Spencer Kwon and colleagues suggested that lower competition in US markets long predates the era of low interest rates, and found that IT and R&D concentration played a huge role.

There is also a huge amount of uncertainty about where interest rates really will go next. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) thinks that the underlying interest rate needed to keep the economy in equilibrium (the ‘natural rate of interest’) is still trending downwards. This means that if (and it's a big if) inflation falls to target in countries like the US, we could eventually see interest rates fall below the ‘competition neutral’ rate again. The researchers point out that if this happens, monetary policy might need to be combined with competition policy to mitigate the negative effects on market concentration. After all, changes in interest rates don’t just impact the macroeconomy – they can have consequences for market structure, too.