Today's markets: Strong pounds pushes down shares

European stocks have had a mixed morning with the FTSE 100 shedding around a third of a per cent, while the DAX is effectively flat. It’s a little disappointing after a broad rally in Asia and modest gains for Wall Street, but a stronger pound could be weighing down UK large caps. The S&P 500 held the 4,400 area yesterday to finish up a quarter of a percent, whilst the Dow rose 0.62 per cent.

But the news gets worse for traders. Markets are pricing in 70 per cent chance the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee votes for another 0.5 percentage point hike in August after UK wage growth remained at a record high 7.3 per cent in the three months to May. Wages are up, sterling is up, these rate hike expectations are even more concrete.

As we’ve noted here on many occasions, soaring wage growth – even if real wages are still stagnant – gets us into the kind of wage-price spiral dynamics that central banks absolutely hate and usually do anything to avoid. So far, all the BoE has done is demand wage restraint and raise rates to market levels. Messrs Hunt and Bailey were at it again last night, calling for ordinary folks to accept lower living conditions in order to fix the mess they created. The BoE remains, as ever, behind the curve.

Two-year gilt yields slid to 5.311 per cent, some way off last week’s 15-year highs, as traders expect the BoE speed-up to result in cuts earlier than if it had sat on its hands for longer. Meanwhile sterling rose to a fresh 15-month high against a broadly softer US dollar. There is a sense that the inflationary-hiking phase is going on too long – time to get it done, break some eggs, and move on to cutting rates again! The previous 0.5 point hike by the BoE was the recession hike and now it needs to follow that up with another jumbo hike.

Elsewhere today, Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment report is worth a watch with the euro trading above $1.10 again as the dollar pulls back on lower Treasury yields. German CPI was confirmed at 0.3 per cent on the month in June, 6.4 per cent on the year, which was up from 6.1 per cent the previous month.

Citi – downgrades US equities to neutral and upgrades Europe to overweight. This is mainly based on valuations after the run this year. With earnings ahead, there are plenty of headwinds for bulls to justify the rally given yields are not going down and recession risks seem to be just about as elevated as they have been. Policy mistake risks are now acute just as inflation expectations moderate and inflation surprises come in.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto