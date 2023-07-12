Companies roundup: Wetherspoon shares & Me Group

The share price of J D Wetherspoon (JDW) moved up sharply after the pub group’s pre-close trading update highlighted a rise in sales and a fall in debt.

Like-for-like sales in the first 10 weeks of Q4 2023 rose by 11 per cent, when compared with the equivalent period in pre-pandemic UK. Year-to-date sales were up 7.4 per cent compared with the same financial year. One imagines, however, that particular attention will be paid to the impact of higher labour and supplier costs when its prelims are released on 6 October.

The group has continued to rationalise its estate, closing 28 outlets through the financial year, 15 of which were leasehold. The company also offloaded some interest rate swaps in the first quarter of this financial year, raising £169mn before tax. Net debt now stands at £688mn, approximately £114mn down on the pre-pandemic level. Management anticipates free cash flow will be substantially above pre-tax profit for the year.

The pubco’s trading updates and statutory results routinely go “off-piste” and reference is made to the UK government's official Covid-19 Inquiry, specifically whether the sheer weight of evidence and lengthy timeframes will result in the “obfuscation of the essential question as to whether the lockdowns and restrictions produced beneficial outcomes” – who can say?

The statement also includes some notes on the relative beer quality of its estate, which, contrary to the price/quality assumptions of some commentators, rates highly with the likes of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (Camra) Good Beer Guide and Cask Marque, an organisation run by small and regional brewers.

The pubco also goes on to dispel other “urban myths” linked to its employment standards, noting that it has recently been recognised as a Top Employer United Kingdom 2023 by the independent Top Employers Institute, for the 18th time – bravo! MR

Me Group still cleaning up

Me Group International (MEGP) grew Ebitda by 15 per cent to £46.1mn in the first half of 2023, as demand for photo booths and out-of-home washing machines remains high. Significant price rises and increased usage drove sales and profits at the group, which re-entered the FTSE 250 index in June.

Grafton continues to build Builders’ merchant Grafton (GFTU) maintained full-year profit guidance on “resilient” first half trading in a market where many of its peers have been knocked off course. The owner of brands such as Selco Builders’ Warehouse and the Woodie’s DIY chain in Ireland grew revenue by 3.2 per cent to £1.19bn. Analysts’ forecasts for full-year operating profit show a consensus figure of £205mn. Although the Selco business faced “challenging” trading as a result of the slowdown in the UK’s home improvement market, the company said it continued to benefit from geographic diversification – 60 per cent of its revenue comes from Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. Chief executive Eric Born said it also remained on the hunt to acquire businesses “in fragmented segments” of the builders’ merchant market in Europe. The company’s shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. MF

Faltering confidence hits PageGroup

Gross profit at recruitment giant PageGroup (PAGE) fell by 6.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, following a “tough” period in Asia, the UK and the US. This means that gross profit for the first half of the year is down by 4.5 per cent on a constant currency basis.

PageGroup reported “lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers”. However, it is still confident of achieving a full-year operating profit of £138mn, in line with expectations. This compares with a £196mn profit in 2022.

Last month, recruitment rival Robert Walters (RWA) warned that its profits for 2023 would be “significantly lower” than the market expected. JS

