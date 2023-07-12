How to bag today’s cash rates and tomorrow’s dividends

Balance cash rates with longer-term total returns

Capex is a rival for cash now, but earnings quality is improving

Net zero isn't incompatible with long-term dividend growth

If your objective is income, the question of the moment is why risk capital when deposit rates on cash are higher than many projected dividend yields? It’s a fair point, but investors must consider – and diversify across – different timeframes. Holding more cash than usual is good risk management in uncertain times. However, it’s also important to keep one eye on the future for when nominal cash yields fall back, and real yields (subtracting inflation) become miserly.

Good companies can grow their dividend at a rate ahead of long-run inflation and, when markets become volatile, the silver lining is the entry point this volatility gives investors to buy quality shares. Of course, stocks can always go lower, so the capital protection side of asset allocation – being more ‘risk-off’ overall – means not going all-in on dips. Gradually building positions in companies that will steadily grow dividends is a smart strategy for long-term income investors.