Today's markets: Shares rise on bullish banks

The FTSE 100 edged up in early trading in London as the Bank of England said the UK’s top eight banks would weather a severe downturn. The blue chips added 0.66 per cent to surpass the 7,320 area, after eking out a small gain in the prior session. Shares in Frankfurt and Paris were similarly higher and it all followed a solid session on Wall Street with the Nasdaq adding more than half a percent and Dow Jones rising by more than 0.9 per cent. Asia was more mixed overnight.

Main event today is the US CPI inflation number. The headline number is expected to slow to 3.1 per cent from 4.0 per cent in May, which would be the slowest pace in two years. However core inflation is likely to remain far stickier at 5 per cent, albeit this would also mark a slowing from the prior month’s 5.3 per cent. US 10-year yields sit around 3.95 per cent, whilst the more rate-sensitive 2-year yield is at 4.86 per cent. Gold trades firmer again with yields nursing losses this week and the dollar a lot softer.

Interesting changes for US indices. The Nasdaq 100 is to undergo a special rebalancing because a handful of big tech stocks have become so massive it’s no longer much of an index. Microsoft and Apple alone make up a quarter by market capitalisation – throw in Nvidia and you get to almost a third from just three stocks. It underlines the way in which the rally of 2023 has been largely down to a handful of mega-cap tech stocks.

Elsewhere, China's loan growth accelerated in June, with aggregate financing up to 4.2 trillion yuan versus a forecast 3.1 trillion. Japan core Machinery Orders fell 7.6 per cent MoM in May, versus a forecast gain of 1 per cent. The dollar is down again with Treasury yields lower on Tuesday and major peers making headway. GBP/USD is higher again this morning, touching $1.29690, a new 15-month high. EUR/USD is also making new 2-month highs north of $1.10, whilst the yen is blazing a trail.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto