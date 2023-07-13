Companies roundup: Shaky housebuilders & BP’s North Sea spend

Listed housebuilders' shares slid this morning after Barratt Developments (BDEV) sales slumped by about a third amid the gloomiest estate agency survey since 2009. Barratt said forward sales dropped to 8,995 from 13,579 in the year to 30 June in reaction to rising interest rates. BDEV was down 5 per cent in early trading while fellow FTSE 350 housebuilders fell between 2 and 4 per cent.

The news comes in the wake of the most downbeat RICS estate agency survey since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The difference between those seeing rises and falls in home prices fell to -46 per cent last month from -30 per cent in May. ML

BP splashes the green cash in the North Sea

The energy majors have not fully turned their backs on renewables spending, despite recent strategic shifts. BP (BP.) announced on Wednesday it would invest billions of pounds on a new offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, with 4 gigawatts (GW) of capacity. On top of the build cost, the major will pay €6.8bn (£5.8bn) for the licences for the two projects, with 10 per cent due next year and the rest paid over 20 years from commissioning, expected in 2030. This is far more than the Crown Estate auction in 2021 in which BP will pay just over £900mn.

The overall auction was for 7GW of capacity, and French energy giant TotalEnergies (FR:TTE) won the bid for the remaining 3GW.

“This [cost] still sounds high to us, even when we assume that the price paid includes transmission costs/grid connection,” said Ahmed Farman, an analyst at Jefferies. “Overall, it implies high interest in European offshore wind sites from energy companies/developers.” AH

Trustpilot upgrades adjusted profit guidance Trustpilot (TRST) expects its adjusted cash profit (Ebitda) to be at the top end of market expectations this year. The reviewing platform said full-year revenue growth will be in the mid-teens and because of “improved operational efficiency” it now expects cash profit to be higher than previously thought. Broker Peel Hunt has increased its full-year adjusted cash profit forecast from $2.4mn (£1.8mn) up to $6mn. This would be a swing from the loss of $4.4mn last year when the company ramped up its marketing spend. The adjusted figure excludes around $7mn of depreciation and impairment costs Trustpilot generates (on a regular basis) and Peel Hunt thinks it will be another year before we see any positive statutory earnings. In what has been a tough year for the company, this trading update was taken positively by the market. This morning the share price was up 16 per cent. But it will take a lot more positive statements before Trustpilot recovers its 2021 highs. AS

​​Diploma seeks gains in Spain

Diploma (DPLM) is to spend around £170mn (€200mn) on a European distributor of fluid power systems.

The price being paid for Distribuidora Internacional Carmen SAU (DICSA) equates to a multiple of nine times the Spanish company’s expected cash profit for this year and will be “earnings enhancing and [will] exceed the cost of capital from day one”, Diploma said.

DICSA makes and distributes stainless steel fittings used in hydraulics, and provides Diploma with greater access to major European markets, chief executive Johnny Thomson said.

Diploma described its performance for the first nine months of its financial year as “strong”, with organic revenue up 9 per cent and more than £100mn of other acquisitions completed. The company’s shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. MF

Tyman tightens grip on US Doors and windows parts maker Tyman (TYMN) is buying a US-based competitor for up to $69.5mn (£53mn). Tyman will pay $57mn upfront for Lawrence Industries, and up to $12.5mn more dependent on the business hitting growth targets over the next 18 months. The company is funding the deal from existing borrowings, but said debt would remain within its target range of between 1-1.5-times adjusted cash profit at the end of the year. Lawrence Industries reported revenue of $20mn and pre-tax profit of $7.5mn last year. Broker Peel Hunt said the purchase price of almost 3-times revenue was “not a shy multiple” at this point in the cycle, but at around 10-times earnings it still looked like a “sensible infill acquisition”. MF

Profits lower but confidence high at TClarke

Contractor TClarke (CTO) reported a 13 per cent decline in half-year profit to £4.8mn on flat revenue but remained upbeat on its longer term prospects.

The electricals specialist, which last week raised £10.7mn through a discounted placing to allow it to pursue new work, said its order book had increased by £195mn over the past 12 months to hit £781mn by the end of June. It also expects revenue growth “to continue throughout 2024 and 2025”, which would allow it to hit its three-year target of growing its top line to £500mn. MF

