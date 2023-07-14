Companies roundup: ITV acquisitions & Burberry sales

ITV (ITV) is “no longer actively exploring” the acquisition of production group All3Media. The TV company said all M&A opportunities are measured against “strict financial criteria and disciplined capital allocation framework”.
All3Media has made shows such as Fleabag and The Traitors, and is owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global. JS
Burberry sales uplift fails to excite investors
The ongoing retail recovery in China helped luxury label Burberry (BRBY) grow its first quarter revenue by 18 per cent year-on-year to £589mn. All regions outside of the Americas saw double digit sales growth in the three months to the start of July – with European figures driven by returning tourists.
The company expects to achieve high single digit revenue growth for the full financial year when compared to a 2020 baseline. However, markets don’t seem convinced that Burberry will be able to overcome the impact of falling US sales and a potential economic slowdown in China. Shares were up just a fraction of a single percentage point by mid-morning. JJ
Johnson Service nudges up profit forecasts
Johnson Service Group (JSG) expects its full-year operating profit to be “slightly ahead of current market expectations”, after a strong start to the year. The textile rental company said organic revenue had jumped to £215mn in the first six months of 2023, fuelled by a 21 per cent increase in organic sales. The group has also secured fixed prices for 84 per cent of its anticipated gas requirements and 87 per cent of its anticipated electricity requirements for the rest of the year.
“This more predictable cost base, together with current anticipated volume over the busy summer months, gives us confidence that, assuming the trading environment remains unchanged, we will report full year adjusted operating profit slightly ahead of current market expectations,” management concluded. Consensus forecasts sit at just under £45mn. JS