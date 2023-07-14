The stock market week ahead: 17-21 July

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 17 July

Finals: Brickability Group (BRCK), Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF), Northern Bear (NTBR)

AGMs: Tower Resources (TRP)

Companies paying dividends: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (1.50p), Shanta Gold (0.1p)

Tuesday 18 July

Trading updates: Artisanal Spirits Company (ART), Integrafin Holdings (IHP), Luceco (LUCE), Midwich Group (MIDW), Petra Diamonds PDL), Record (REC), Rio Tinto (RIO), Wise (WISE)

Interims: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB), Ocado Group (OCDO)

AGMs: Alkemy Capital Investment (ALK), Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY), e-Therapeutics (ETX), Strategic Minerals (SML), Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH), Wynnstay Property (WSP)

Companies paying dividends: Alliance Pharma (1.184p), Dr Martens (4.28p)

Wednesday 19 July

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: Antofagasta (ANTO), Severn Trent (SVT)

Finals: Redcentric (RCN)

AGMs: Caledonia Investments (CLDN), Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN), Experian (EXPN), Harbourvest Global Private Equity (HVPE), HICL Infrastructure (HICL), Invinity Energy Systems (IES), JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT), Mind Gym (MIND), Triple Point VCT 2011 (TPON)

Companies paying dividends: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust (0.3462p)

Thursday 20 July

Economics: Public sector net borrowing

Trading updates: 3i Group (III), AJ Bell (AJB), Diploma (DPLM), Dunelm Group (DNLM), easyJet (EZJ), Intermediate Capital Group (ICP), International Distributions Services (IDS), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Premier Foods (PFD), QinetiQ Group (QQ.), SSE (SSE), Vestry Group (VTY)

Interims: Howden Joinery Group (HWDN)

Finals: IG Group (IGG)

AGMs: Big Yellow Group (BYG), CT UK High Income Trust (CHI), Evgen Pharma (EVG), FD Technologies (FDP), Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS), Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA), GB Group (GBG), Halma (HLMA), Intermediate Capital Group (ICP), International Distributions Services (IDS), Johnson Matthey (JMAT), Octopus AIM VCT (OOA), Pennon Group (PNN), Premier Foods (PFD), QinetiQ Group (QQ.), SSE (SSE), Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

Companies paying dividends: Centrica (2p), DCC (127.17p)

Friday 21 July

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales

Trading updates: Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Finals: TheWorks.co.uk (WRKS)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn Japan Investment Trust (7p), Amati Aim VCT (3.50p), C & C Group (€0.379), Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (2p), Experian ($0.3775), Flowtech Fluidpower (2.1p), ICG Enterprise Trust (8p), Impax Asset Management Group (4.7p), JPMorgan European Growth & Income (1.05p), Land Securities Group (9p), Learning Technologies Group (1.15p), Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 (0.75p), New Century AIM VCT 2 (2.5p), Robinson (3p), RS Group (13.7p), RWS Holdings (2.4p), Skillcast Group (0.279p), Urban Logistics REIT (4.35p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 20 July Company Dividend (p) Pay date BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust 2.6p 1-Sep-2023 Bytes Technology Group 12.6p 4-Aug-2023 Castings 13.51p 18-Aug-2023 Cranswick 58.8p 1-Sep-2023 Custodian Property Income REIT 1.375p 31-Aug-2023 D4T4 Solutions 2.15p 25-Aug-2023 Elixirr International 10.8p 18-Aug-2023 Foresight Solar Fund 1.88p 25-Aug-2023 Hercules Site Services 0.6p 24-Aug-2023 JPMorgan China Growth & Income 3.42p 1-Sep-2023 Ninety One 6.7p 11-Aug-2023 North American Income Trust 2.6p 4-Aug-2023 Northern 2 VCT 1.3p 18-Aug-2023 Northern 3 VCT 2.5p 18-Aug-2023 Northern Venture Trust 2p 18-Aug-2023 Pennon Group 29.77p 4-Sep-2023 Porvair 2p 23-Aug-2023 Schroder European Real Estate Inv Tst 0.0185p 11-Aug-2023 Telecom Plus 46p 11-Aug-2023 Volex 2.6p 25-Aug-2023 Volta Finance €0.13 3-Aug-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.