The stock market week ahead: 17-21 July

A summary of the key company announcements expected in the coming week
July 14, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 17 July

Finals: Brickability Group (BRCK), Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF), Northern Bear (NTBR)

AGMs: Tower Resources (TRP)

Companies paying dividends: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (1.50p), Shanta Gold (0.1p)

 

Tuesday 18 July

Trading updates: Artisanal Spirits Company (ART), Integrafin Holdings (IHP), Luceco (LUCE), Midwich Group (MIDW), Petra Diamonds PDL), Record (REC), Rio Tinto (RIO), Wise (WISE)

Interims: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB), Ocado Group (OCDO)

AGMs: Alkemy Capital Investment (ALK), Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY), e-Therapeutics (ETX), Strategic Minerals (SML), Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH), Wynnstay Property (WSP)

Companies paying dividends: Alliance Pharma (1.184p), Dr Martens (4.28p)

 

 

 

Wednesday 19 July

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: Antofagasta (ANTO), Severn Trent (SVT)

Finals: Redcentric (RCN)

AGMs: Caledonia Investments (CLDN), Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN), Experian (EXPN), Harbourvest Global Private Equity (HVPE), HICL Infrastructure (HICL), Invinity Energy Systems (IES), JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT), Mind Gym (MIND), Triple Point VCT 2011 (TPON)

Companies paying dividends: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust (0.3462p)

 

Thursday 20 July 

Economics: Public sector net borrowing 

Trading updates: 3i Group (III), AJ Bell (AJB), Diploma (DPLM), Dunelm Group (DNLM), easyJet (EZJ), Intermediate Capital Group (ICP), International Distributions Services (IDS), PensionBee Group (PBEE), Premier Foods (PFD), QinetiQ Group (QQ.), SSE (SSE), Vestry Group (VTY)

Interims: Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) 

Finals: IG Group (IGG) 

AGMs: Big Yellow Group (BYG), CT UK High Income Trust (CHI), Evgen Pharma (EVG), FD Technologies (FDP), Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS), Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA), GB Group (GBG), Halma (HLMA), Intermediate Capital Group (ICP), International Distributions Services (IDS), Johnson Matthey (JMAT), Octopus AIM VCT (OOA), Pennon Group (PNN), Premier Foods (PFD), QinetiQ Group (QQ.), SSE (SSE), Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

Companies paying dividends: Centrica (2p), DCC (127.17p)

 

 

Friday 21 July

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales 

Trading updates: Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Finals: TheWorks.co.uk (WRKS)

Companies paying dividends: Abrdn Japan Investment Trust (7p), Amati Aim VCT (3.50p), C & C Group (€0.379), Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (2p), Experian ($0.3775), Flowtech Fluidpower (2.1p), ICG Enterprise Trust (8p), Impax Asset Management Group (4.7p), JPMorgan European Growth & Income (1.05p), Land Securities Group (9p), Learning Technologies Group (1.15p), Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 (0.75p), New Century AIM VCT 2 (2.5p), Robinson (3p), RS Group (13.7p), RWS Holdings (2.4p), Skillcast Group (0.279p), Urban Logistics REIT (4.35p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 20 July
CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust2.6p1-Sep-2023
Bytes Technology Group12.6p4-Aug-2023
Castings13.51p18-Aug-2023
Cranswick58.8p1-Sep-2023
Custodian Property Income REIT1.375p31-Aug-2023
D4T4 Solutions2.15p25-Aug-2023
Elixirr International10.8p18-Aug-2023
Foresight Solar Fund1.88p25-Aug-2023
Hercules Site Services0.6p24-Aug-2023
JPMorgan China Growth & Income3.42p1-Sep-2023
Ninety One6.7p11-Aug-2023
North American Income Trust2.6p4-Aug-2023
Northern 2 VCT1.3p18-Aug-2023
Northern 3 VCT2.5p18-Aug-2023
Northern Venture Trust2p18-Aug-2023
Pennon Group29.77p4-Sep-2023
Porvair2p23-Aug-2023
Schroder European Real Estate Inv Tst0.0185p11-Aug-2023
Telecom Plus46p11-Aug-2023
Volex2.6p25-Aug-2023
Volta Finance€0.133-Aug-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

